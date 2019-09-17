The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Tucson 'Climate Strike' planned in El Presidio Park

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 12:52 PM

Climate Strike Arizona is hosting a rally at El Presido Park next to Tucson City Hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. The rally plans to host elected officials such as State Representative Andres Cano, State Senator Victoria Steele, and Mayoral Candidate Regina Romero to speak about environmental action.

"Arizona youth Climate Strike is demanding that Tucson, like cities across the globe, declares a climate emergency and not only creates, but enacts, a climate change policy plan," says Kyle Kline, Tucson co-lead of Climate Strike Arizona. "This movement is youth led as we are the generation that will be greatest hit with the threat of climate change."
click to enlarge COURTESY MAXPIXEL.NET
  • Courtesy Maxpixel.net

The Climate Strike coincides with a series of climate events happening throughout Arizona and the rest of the world from Sept. 20 to 27, demanding governments enact a climate change policy plan. These also coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23.

"History shows us that mass movements start with a minority demanding change. The youth of today are that movement," Kline says. "After the strike, with support for local legislators and organizations, we will push for green legislation, respect of indigenous land, environmental justice, protection of biodiversity, and sustainable agriculture. Cities across the world need metrics to analyze and increase their overall sustainability. Our goal is for Tucson to take that step, and in doing so, become a model for cities across the world."

According to Daniel Casanova, Tucson co-lead of Climate Strike Arizona, Tucson has multiple reasons to invest in sustainability.

"We live in one of the sunniest environments in the world, so is there no excuse why we can't plan to go 100 percent renewable in the near future," Casanova says. "We know the Colorado River cannot keep supplying water for our city as we grow and our water habits don't change. Tucson has every reason to care about sustainability. After all, we owe it to the future generations of the world."

For more event information, visit facebook.com/events/372898890277616/

Comments

