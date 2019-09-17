Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Five Things to Do, Wednesday, Sept. 18
Día de los Muertos Exhibit. This Mexican holiday which celebrates death as part of a natural cycle of life is a colorful, lively celebration that's become a rich part of Tucson's cultural heritage. Modern celebrations combine ancient traditions with contemporary art, and this exhibit honors the way that artists capture the spirit of this holiday in their work. Artists from the region are displaying both 2D and 3D art, exploring motifs of the holiday including altars and shrines, flowers, candles, sugar skulls and graveside vigils. The exhibit is on display 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Tohono Chul Main Gallery, 7366 Paseo del Norte. $15 adults, $13 senior/student/military, $6 kids 5 to 12 and free for kids under 5 and members.
Arizona Underground Film Festival 2019. Whether or not you knew about it, the Arizona Underground Film Festival is back for its 12th year! From Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 22, AZUFF is screening more than a dozen horror, documentary, drama and experimental films. This is Arizona's "premier cult film festival" and this year will be screening films like That's La Morte, a documentary on Italian horror; Feral, about life in the tunnels below New York; Foosballers, about people talking about their favorite quirky sport; Ghosttown, an experimental "Glitch Western"; and multiple blocks of short films. AZUFF is on a sole mission to "showcase the work of filmmakers with defiantly independent visions." And if watching these local and independent films inspires you, you can always submit a film of your own for next year's festival. Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 22. All films at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
In Fabric. The Loft is celebrating Arthouse Theater Day 2019 with a special one-night-only advanced screening of this new thriller based around the busy season in a department store. This story includes ghosts, cursed dresses, and plenty of eerie department store shots. Arthouse Theater Day is an annual celebration of arthouse and indie theaters and the vital role they play in their communities. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.
Zinburger Fundraiser for Ben's Bells. It's a meeting of two of Tucson's favorite businesses! From 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Zinburger's River location will be donating 20 percent of all sales to Ben's Bells. Talk about a feel-good meal! Remember to mention the fundraiser when ordering. 1865 E. River Road.
Roasted Chile Festival at Heirloom Farmers Market. If, for whatever reason, you're trying to keep the summer heat alive as we inch toward autumn, head over to the latest stop on this spicy circuit. The Heirloom Farmers Market is celebrating their 18th Roasted Chile Festival, featuring fresh roasted chiles and salsas from multiple local farms and markets. Lasting all weekend, the fest includes live music, dozens of vendors, a margarita garden, and more. This also features foods and spices from all around Southern Arizona, including Green Valley and Vail. 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Sept. 22. 4502 N. First Ave.
