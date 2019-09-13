Great Cover-Up 2019 Submissions Are Open!

Courtesy photo

It's time once again to prepare for Tucson's favorite cover band extravaganza, but the best part is, you don't have to stay in the audience. The Great Cover-Up is now accepting submissions for cover bands.The 2019 Great Cover-Up takes place at Club Congress and 191 Toole, from Thursday, Dec. 12, through Saturday, Dec. 14 .For those not in the know, The Great Cover-Up is a music festival where local bands cover big-name acts. For years, The Great Cover-Up has grown into a Tucson staple, and now some participating bands even dress up in costumes and include stage props along with their cover music. Previously covered acts are as diverse as Led Zeppelin, Bjork, Tom Waits, Justin Bieber, Talking Heads and Aretha Franklin.And even better, all proceeds from the event will be donated to a designated non-profit. (This year’s beneficiary is 91.3 FM KXCI.), email greatcoveruptucson@gmail.com with the following information: your band name; what type of music you normally play; your top three picks for bands/artists you'd like to cover; and a contact name, phone number and/or email address. A link to your music is also helpful, but not necessary., so put those thinking caps on and get to it! Operators are standing by.