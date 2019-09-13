The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, September 13, 2019

Great Cover-Up 2019 Submissions Are Open!

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 12:56 PM

It's time once again to prepare for Tucson's favorite cover band extravaganza, but the best part is, you don't have to stay in the audience. The Great Cover-Up is now accepting submissions for cover bands.

The 2019 Great Cover-Up takes place at Club Congress and 191 Toole, from Thursday, Dec. 12, through Saturday, Dec. 14 .
COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

For those not in the know, The Great Cover-Up is a music festival where local bands cover big-name acts. For years, The Great Cover-Up has grown into a Tucson staple, and now some participating bands even dress up in costumes and include stage props along with their cover music. Previously covered acts are as diverse as Led Zeppelin, Bjork, Tom Waits, Justin Bieber, Talking Heads and Aretha Franklin.

And even better, all proceeds from the event will be donated to a designated non-profit. (This year’s beneficiary is 91.3 FM KXCI.)

If you’re interested in participating, email greatcoveruptucson@gmail.com with the following information: your band name; what type of music you normally play; your top three picks for bands/artists you'd like to cover; and a contact name, phone number and/or email address. A link to your music is also helpful, but not necessary.

The deadline for submissions is noon on Friday, Oct. 11 , so put those thinking caps on and get to it! Operators are standing by.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jeff Gardner

  • Quick Bites

    Bacon, blues, brews and more brews!
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Sep 12, 2019

  • Reel Indie

    Movies in your local indie theaters.
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Sep 12, 2019

  • Know Your Product

    Stars Pick Their Top 5! This Week: Laura Carbone
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Sep 12, 2019
  • More »

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Tucson Pops Orchestra: Music Under the Stars™

Tucson Pops Orchestra: Music Under the Stars™ @ DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center

Sun., Sept. 15, 7-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Comedian Reign featuring Kerri Gallagher

WOW!!!!!!! I didn't know clean comedy was so amazing. Bring the family or make it a date… More

@ Coyote Trail Stage Fri., Sept. 13, 7:30-9 p.m. 8000 N. Silverbell Road

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Bahama Trauma (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. 24 Great Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Some Thoughts On The TUSD Family Life Curriculum Conflict (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez Is Calling It Quits (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. XOXO: Where to rock, Friday Sept. 12 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation