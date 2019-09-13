The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, September 13, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 30: On Arizona's Clash With Texas Tech, Marcel Yates' Job Security and Larry Scott's Terrible Adventure

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 12:17 PM

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return for another episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast.

The duo break down Arizona's 66-41 win over NAU a week ago and preview the team's home clash with Matt Wells and the Texas Tech Red Raiders this Saturday.

They then break down the week's best college football action, Picks of the Dragon style to wrap up the episode.

Tune in each Friday for a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast. 

