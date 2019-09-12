The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Laughing Stock: Plenty Good Comedy!

Thu, Sep 12, 2019

Comedy returns to Black Rock

Following a summer hiatus, The Black Rock Brewery Comedy Showcase returns with host Mo Urban at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13. Headlined by Josiah Osego (What Really Happened), the lineup includes Autumn Horvat (Comedians Who Aren’t Men), Tim Maggard, Mariah Dickson, Joel Martin (Good Enough Comedy) and Alice Valpey.

Tucsoncomedy.com Presents

We hope that by now you have bookmarked tucsoncomedy.com as your source for dozens of live comedy shows in Tucson every month. Tucsoncomedy.com comes alive with some of Tucson’s favorite comedians upstairs at Gentle Ben’s at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17. Tickets are $5 at the door. Pauly Casillas (Netflix, Laughs on Fox) headlines and the rest of the lineup comprises Amber Frame (The Estrogen Hour) and Monte Benjamin (Hollywood Improv) among others.

TIM invites you to come see their newbies

Tucson Improv Movement hosts a monthly late-night showcase featuring students of its standup comedy classes alongside veterans of Tucson’s comedy scene. At 10:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, pick the newbies from a lineup including Marty Moreno, Cami Anderson, Matt Tropman (TIM Soapbox), Drake Horner, Jana Gojic and Rebecca Tingley (Let’s Talk About Sex Baby) with TIM’s Megan Gossen hosting. Tickets are $5 at the door or in advance at tucsonimprov.com.

And the winner is ….

Congratulations to Andrea Salazar for defeating Priscilla Fernandez in the Battle at the Roast Room VI at The Screening Room last Saturday. It was both the women’s first competition and after racing through the rest of the challengers, they held no bars with the Latina snaps. Salazar, e.g. dropped this memorable line about her foe: “She’s evidence that Mexican women, too, want to speak to the manager.” Our favorite though, was Fernandez’ nickname for Salazar, “lesbeaner.” Salazar says she might keep it.

More Laughs

Friday, Sept. 13: Standup with Eliot Chang and Alex Elkin at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50) Improv with Performance Evaluation, Harold Alpha and Choice Cut at 7:30 p.m. and The Soapbox at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement ($5). Family-friendly improv with Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed at 7:30 p.m. ($5 and $7) followed by Free Form Friday at 9 p.m.(free)at Unscrewed Theatre.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Kids’ Improv with F.O.M.P at 1 p.m., and Spanish language standup and improv with Carcajadas: Una Noche De Comedia at 7:30 p.m., followed by round 1 of the 3 v 3 team competition at 9 p.m. at Tucson Improv Movement, ($5). Family-friendly improv with Unscrewed Family Hour at 6 p.m. and Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed (NBOJU) at 7:30 p.m., followed by NBOJU Uncensored at 9 p.m. at Unscrewed Theater, ($5 and $8). Standup with Jason Love at 6 p.m. at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene ($5). Standup with Eliot Chang and Alex Elkin at 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laffs Comedy Caffe ($12.50 and $17.50)

Sunday, Sept. 15: Free Open Mic at 8 p.m. at Chuckleheads in Bisbee.

Monday, Sept. 16: Free Open Mic at 7 p.m. at The Surly Wench.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: Free open mic at 7 p.m. at The Screening Room.

Thursday, Sept. 19: Standup showcase at 7 p.m. at Casa Marana (free). Free open mics at 8 p.m. at Laffs Comedy Caffe and 8:30 p.m. at Rockabilly Grill.

Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque

Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque @ The Hut

Second Saturday of every month, 8-11 p.m.

