Thursday, September 12, 2019

News / Politics

County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez Is Calling It Quits

County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez, a Democrat who has served in the office since first winning office in 1992, announced today that she will not seek reelection in 2020.

"All events in life have a beginning and an end and this is also true with my journey as your Pima County recorder," Rodriguez said in a statement. "I have decided to announce my tenure as your Pima County recorder will end at the end of my current term as I will not seek reelection in 2020."

The recorder is in charge of maintaining Pima County's records, including real-estate records and voter registration records. In Pima County, the recorder also sends out and verifies early ballots and has other election-related responsibilities.

The gig pays $76,600 in case you're interested in running for office.

