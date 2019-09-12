County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez Is Calling It Quits

County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez, a Democrat who has served in the office since first winning office in 1992, announced today that she will not seek reelection in 2020.
"All events in life have a beginning and an end and this is also true with my journey as your Pima County recorder," Rodriguez said in a statement. "I have decided to announce my tenure as your Pima County recorder will end at the end of my current term as I will not seek reelection in 2020."
The recorder is in charge of maintaining Pima County's records, including real-estate records and voter registration records. In Pima County, the recorder also sends out and verifies early ballots and has other election-related responsibilities.
The gig pays $76,600 in case you're interested in running for office.