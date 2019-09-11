Wednesday, September 11, 2019
XOXO: Where to rock, Wednesday, Sept. 11
Posted
By Xavier Omar Otero
on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 1:00 AM
-
Courtesy photo
-
Hannah Rooth & Wild Hum
This jazz singer is not content to ride on his father's laurels, adding his own mark to what has become known as the "Prima-style." Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses
swing energetically on the plaza at Hotel Congress.
Americana/soul singer Hannah Rooth & Wild Hum
will perform material from their debut album Wild Hum, such as their striking first single "Divorce in the Water" at Sky Bar.
A cross between Mississippi Fred McDowell and the Staple Singers, master of Mississippi hill country blues Reed Turchi
searches for "Just A Little More Faith at Monterey Court.
Tags: XOXO, music, live music, shows, concerts, things to do, Image