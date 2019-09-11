The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Arts and Culture / Community Info / Music

XOXO: Where to rock, Wednesday, Sept. 11

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Hannah Rooth & Wild Hum - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Hannah Rooth & Wild Hum
This jazz singer is not content to ride on his father's laurels, adding his own mark to what has become known as the "Prima-style." Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses swing energetically on the plaza at Hotel Congress.

Americana/soul singer Hannah Rooth & Wild Hum will perform material from their debut album Wild Hum, such as their striking first single "Divorce in the Water" at Sky Bar.

A cross between Mississippi Fred McDowell and the Staple Singers, master of Mississippi hill country blues Reed Turchi searches for "Just A Little More Faith at Monterey Court.

