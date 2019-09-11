Gem & Jam Festival 2020 Announce Initial Lineup

click to enlarge
EDM and jam band enthusiasts take heed.
After a one year hiatus, the epic synthesis of jam bands, EDM, cutting edge sound and lighting that is Gem & Jam Festival 2020
kicks off its thirteenth installment at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Festival organizers are poised to deliver one of the most stunning shows anywhere.
This year’s lineup: Tipper
, Big Gigantic
, The Floozies
, Twiddle
and Billy Strings
top the bill. With supergroup TH3
(featuring Michael Travis, Jason Hann and Kyle Hollingsworth of The String Cheese Incident), Manic Focus
, Dirtwire
, Desert Dwellers
, Marvel Years
, Cycles
, Eminence Ensemble
, Kitchen Dwellers
and Late Night Radio
rounding out the initial Phase One
lineup announcement.
Over 55,000 people from around the globe are expected to flood Tucson during the three week Gem and Mineral Show
, rekindling a fire for festival organizers.
“We are beyond excited to be able to bring Gem & Jam
back for an epic three nights in the desert,” said festival co-producer Josh Pollack in a statement. “We have the best fans out there and cannot wait to share all we have planned for 2020.”
Gem & Jam Festival 2020 returns to the Pima County Fairgrounds, Jan 31-Feb 2, 2020. Visit gemandjamfestival.com for tickets and all the details.