Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Arts and Culture / Music

Gem & Jam Festival 2020 Announce Initial Lineup

EDM and jam band enthusiasts take heed.

After a one year hiatus, the epic synthesis of jam bands, EDM, cutting edge sound and lighting that is Gem & Jam Festival 2020 kicks off its thirteenth installment at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Festival organizers are poised to deliver one of the most stunning shows anywhere.

This year’s lineup: Tipper, Big Gigantic, The Floozies, Twiddle and Billy Strings top the bill. With supergroup TH3 (featuring Michael Travis, Jason Hann and Kyle Hollingsworth of The String Cheese Incident), Manic Focus, Dirtwire, Desert Dwellers, Marvel Years, Cycles, Eminence Ensemble, Kitchen Dwellers and Late Night Radio rounding out the initial Phase One lineup announcement.

Over 55,000 people from around the globe are expected to flood Tucson during the three week Gem and Mineral Show, rekindling a fire for festival organizers.

“We are beyond excited to be able to bring Gem & Jam back for an epic three nights in the desert,” said festival co-producer Josh Pollack in a statement. “We have the best fans out there and cannot wait to share all we have planned for 2020.”

Gem & Jam Festival 2020 returns to the Pima County Fairgrounds, Jan 31-Feb 2, 2020. Visit gemandjamfestival.com for tickets and all the details.

