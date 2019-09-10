The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

UA researchers among 347 winners of $3 million prize

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 12:16 PM

The Event Horizon Telescope team, which revealed the first-ever image of a black hole on April 10, recently won the the 2020 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics. This prize, often called one of the "Oscars of Science" comes with a $3 million prize. That prize money will be split equally among all 347 members of the Event Horizon Telescope team, who co-authored the discovery in six different scientific papers.
click to enlarge COURTESY NASA
  • Courtesy NASA
Among the Event Horizon Telescope team are 36 University of Arizona researchers, students and telescope staff. These researchers include Dimitrios Pslatis, EHT project scientist; Feryal Ozel, lead of the modeling analysis working group; Chi-kwan Chan, leader of the computations and software group; Dan Marrone, one of the announcers of the first image; and 21 UA students.

The Event Horizon Telescope team managed to capture the first direct visual evidence of a supermassive black hole thanks to collaborations between multiple telescopes and universities across the world. The black hole in question lies at the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the Virgo cluster roughly 55 million light-years from Earth.

When the prize money is divided equally among all 347 team members, each person will receive more than $8,000. 

