The 2019 Arizona Underground Film Festival in 10 Films

Arizona's only premier underground cult film festival is returning to for the 12th year in a row! The Arizona Underground Film Festival is on a "sole mission to showcase the work of filmmakers with defiantly independent visions," ranging from documentaries to horror to experimental and more. The fest runs from Friday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 22. Ahead of a week of cinematic goodness at The Screening Room, we asked AZUFF founder David Pike to share the 10 films he's most excited about this year.

A critically acclaimed action horror film that takes the viewer into a world where a comic book obsessed serial killer clashes with a straight edge purist. The screening includes lead actor Jerry G. Angelo in attendance.A look at the significance of names, how they affect our lives and shape the world around us.Critically acclaimed documentary about what it means to be a modern artist.A fun and twisted story that has critics calling it a fantastic and unforgettable thriller. A film that is not to be missed.A look at the life of one of the best comedians that no one has heard of, Al Lubel.Some of the best shorts on the festival circuit with many filmmakers in attendance. Shorts with Tom Skerritt, Jason Schwartzman, Jennifer Morrison and others.A quirky and heartwarming story of a group of professional athletes the world doesn't know exists. Starring Tucson native Robert Mares, and directed by Tucson native and UA alumni Joe Heslinga, who will both be in attendance.Ascetic vision about a being who detests the dysfunctional social model that this society proposes and opts for the way of self-destruction. Spanish filmmakers will be in attendance.A gothic tale of mysticism told like a true crime story. Filmmaker will be in attendance.A wild and funny film that is not be missed from Sweden.