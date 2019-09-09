The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, September 9, 2019

Arts and Culture / Community Info / News

Bisbee Library Named Best Small Library in America

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 2:51 PM

Cover of Library Journal honoring Bisbee's Copper Queen Library. - COURTESY OF COPPER QUEEN LIBRARY
  • Courtesy of Copper Queen Library
  • Cover of Library Journal honoring Bisbee's Copper Queen Library.

Bisbee's historic Copper Queen Library earned the recognition of Best Small Library in America 2019 on Sept. 6 from Library Journal, a library industry publication that's been around since 1876.

The Copper Queen was chosen for the honor due to the staff's "can-do attitude and the ability to combine and capitalize on assets and potential in unusual forms," according to a press release announcing the recognition.

LJ Editorial Director Rebecca T. Miller wrote that they were thrilled to honor Bisbee's library.

"This library, chosen from a competitive field, celebrates community engagement, models creativity, and makes the most of partnerships," she said.

The Copper Queen was founded in 1882 before Arizona was a state and it is the first Arizona library to receive the award.

The LJ article commended the library's attention to the diverse community it serves, which has a high population of low income residents.

Library Manager Jason Macoviak gave a lot of credit to the volunteers who are the heart of the library in LJ's article and encouraged other small libraries to be creative and take risks.

“A lot of our success just comes in trying random things and seeing if they work,” he says, then building on what resonates with the community."
Cooper Queen will receive $5,000 along with the cover of the September 2019 edition of Library Journal.

Read the full article from LJ here.

For more information on the Copper Queen or to see the programs they offer, visit their website. 

