Nine Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson: Napoleon Dynamite, Craft Beer and More

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Did someone say “go-go dancers?!” And if no one said it, why not? We should all be talking about go-go dancers all the time! I can’t even walk in those crazy boots, and they dance in them! The special ’60s arm of Desert Melodies is putting on this blast from the past with hits from one of the grooviest times in music. Lead singer and UA grad Amberlee Harrington will be belting out the tunes, and you’ll probably be belting (and dancing) right along with her! 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. The O, 2000 N. Oracle Road. Free.Finding yourself missing the spring’s gem show? Head on over to Casino Del Sol, where To Bead True Blue, Colors of the Stone and Tucson Bead & Design are hosting this workshop retreat full of jewelry, gemstones, clothing and handcrafted goods. Learn how to make handmade jewelry, metal works, clay art, ceramic pottery and other unique artisan gifts, and check out silk scarves, vintage fabrics, handcrafted art and more lovely jewelry than you can begin to imagine. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 8. Forbes Four-Star Casino Del Sol Resort, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Free.Hopping down from Gilbert, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company is bringing a specialty tap list to Craft, A Modern Drinkery. AWB is concocting a collection full of “tasty one offs rarely seen in Tucson.” Drinks include the LA Ciudad IPA, the July 11th slurpee-dragonfruit IPA, the Waterways blonde ale, the Prickly Pear Wallow Berliner, and Muir’s Mure B.A. sour. In addition, representatives from AWB will be on hand to discuss their specialty brews and sell packages of the beers to go. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.For this comedy cult classic’s 15th anniversary, the Fox Theatre is rounding up a panel of speakers alongside a film screening. Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will attend for a discussion of the film, and whatever else they wind up rambling about. It’s a chance to get to the bottom of this hit. Hosted in conjunction with Film Fest Tucson. This is sure to be well attended, VIP packages are already sold out! 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. 17 W. Congress St. $30-$80.Elfa is an Arabic word that “conveys a deep sense of warmth, safety, and the love of home and family.” And what better way to elicit that feeling than with a home cooked meal? The Elfa non-profit refugee organization is hosting an international food market at the YWCA. Here’s your chance to try out locally made Syrian and Somali sweets and savory dishes. The pop-up market also includes crafts created by Elfa’s youth empowerment club. Proceeds from the day’s purchases go directly to the chefs, bakers, and artists. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. 525 N. Bonita Ave.. More than a good name for an event, this includes arts, drafts, live music and food trucks! Crooked Tooth Brewing is teaming up with Old Pueblo art collective for an evening that will be a feast to multiple senses. Local artist Chris Mitchell will be showing off his art, and you can try out some of Crooked Tooth’s specialty brews as you peruse. And if the drinks and art inspire creative confidence in you, Old Pueblo Collective will be handing out mini coloring books. Plus, The Brothers Too band will perform, and Ricuras de Venezuela food truck will dish up some awesome Venezuelan food. 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Sept. 7. 228 E. Sixth Street. Free. All ages, however minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.If the continuing heat of summer is just wearing you down, head over to Sand-Reckoner, which is releasing their specialty white blend to cool you off. Part of their “variable series,” the ‘w’ white blend is a vintage blend of Malvasia, Roussanne, Marsanne, Viognier and Picpoul. 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. 510 N. 7th Ave.Well... can we? So often, people on both sides of the debate about guns in this country seem to talk right past each other, missing each other’s nuances. In this one-man play by award-winning playwright E.M. Lewis, a single actor shares five of Lewis’ personal stories about her own varied experiences with guns. The show, which runs about 60 minutes long, will be followed by a post-show discussion moderated by Tucson playwright, political science Ph.D. and Good Works Production representative, Monica Bauer. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Admission, by dona- tion, goes to GIFFORDS PAC. Call 882-9721 to reserve your seat.Arizona Theatre Company isn’t so much kicking on their next season as they are punching it on, with this Obie Award and Drama Desk Award-winning drama about boxing. Well, it’s sort of about boxing. The show is set in 1910, and loosely based on the life of Jack Johnson, the world’s first African-American heavyweight boxing champion. It explores his struggle in the ring, his relationship with his sister and the larger struggle both of them are facing deep in the midst of the Jim Crow era. Don’t miss this work, written by Marco Ramirez and directed by Michael John Garcés. Saturday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 28, with shows at 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., depending on the day. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $40 to $70.This evening is designed to be a celebration of culture through music and dance—and not just one culture, either. It’s hosted by Jewish Family & Children’s Services of Southern Arizona, and the show blends Spain’s Gypsy and Flamenco musicand dance with Mexico’s mariachi and charro music. Creator and artistic director Chris B. Jácome was born and raised in Tucson, trained with a Spanish guitar master in Sevilla, Spain, and is now one of the most in-demand flamenco guitarists in the United States. Watch a world-class group of singers, dancers and musicians light up the stage in a colorful, joyous spectacle that will have you running to a local dance studio to sign up for dance lessons yourself. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $25 to $60.