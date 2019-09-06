Los Lobos, The Bennu and More: Concerts to See in Tucson This Weekend

Courtesy photo

The Legion of Mario

Friday, Sept. 6



Like a carbonaceous asteroid, psychedelic funk/jam band The Bennu shoot through the night

sky emitting light. They make impact at 191 Toole. The Legion of Mario channel the music of the Grateful Dead beforehand.



“It’s heaven and hell.” Local Love presents MetalFest XVIII. Headrust, Never Say

Never, Sinphonics, Sigils Of Summoning, Fire By Rank and The Pioneer flog guitars and scream like banshees. At the Rialto Theatre.



“1 in a Million,” Broken Romeo celebrate 30 years of rocking with abandon in the free world. At Club Congress. The Early Black join in the festivities.



Santa Pachita pour salsa, cumbia and ska into a blender, add ice, and make their own unique and

tasty concoction. At The Boxyard.



Searching for the cosmic, the Sonoran desert-imbued country of The Wanda Junes will soon have you “drinkin’ with the devil on the front porch tonight" at Exo Bar. With Tucson’s favorite post-skiffle trio, Golden Boots.



Jacques Taylor & The Real Deal drop a time bomb filled with old school, Motown and R&B in the Tropico Lounge at Casino del Sol.



Showcasing some of the Old Pueblo’s top and up-and-coming turntablists, Funk Yo House Fridays goes off at Irene’s Holy Donuts.



Whiskey and donuts? Yes. Hosted by DJ Nic, Beatz & Sweetz finds Atom Energy, Josh Romea and Clackston spinning a baker’s dozen of fresh house music at Batch Cafe & Bar.



As a member of critics’ darlings The Silos singer-songwriter Walter Salas-Humara—in a time before Uber and Lyft—penned ditties like “Let’s Take Some Drugs and Drive Around.” He performs solo at R Bar.

Saturday, Sept. 7



click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Los Lobos

Emerging from the barrios of L.A., over the course of a celebrated career, this genre-hopping band have repeatedly disproven that they are not just another band from East L.A. “We’re incredibly lucky,” says Steve Berlin. Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famers Los Lobos diffuse their signature cross-cultural mélange at The Rialto Theater. With the mighty Greyhound Soul opening.



KLPX has been doing the classic rock thing at 96.1 FM for 40 years—before all those songs were classic! Celebrate four decades of 96 Rock with 38 Special at the Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment down in Sahuarita.



Humility as a virtue. “I’m begging you to come to these shows,“ pleads oddball synth-popper Jerry Paper. “But still, who the heck is this guy?” Discover what “11th dimension” pop is all about at 191 Toole. Flanked by alt-rockers James World and Carnival.



Folk harp and viola delicately commingle to arrive at a mysterious landing. Mariah McCammond and Deanna Cross are The Hatpin Duo. In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner.

Gabriel Naim Amor Trio capture a touch of the glamour and charm of the Champs-Élysées. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin.



Bleep. Bloop.Screech. Looking for an interactive experience? Inner Freq is Tucson’s first synth meet. BYO synth, sampler, beat machine. At Solar Culture.



click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Seanloui Seanloui, Taco Sauce and Juju Fontaine gather to fête local band mom Kelley Cordova’s 50th Birthday. At Saint Charles Tavern.



It’s an all-ages punk rock show. Featuring DBFOS, Pigmy Death Ray, BYOM and Sauced Up. The sonic fury detonates at Blacklidge Community Collective.



Into Ruin II: A doom inspired art show. Masters of oblivion Kryge, Ugly and Serial Hawk fall headlong into the abyss. At Wooden Tooth Records.



Hard rockers Drop D rattle the foundation at Encore.



Two-time Grammy nominee Amo “Chip” Dabney leads The AmoSphere at St. Phillips Plaza.



Like an ephemeral dust devil, they whisk together Spaghetti Western soundtracks, gritty blues and folk. Hey, Bucko! tip a bent cowboy hat to the desert at Exo Bar.



click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Sunday, Sept. 8

“People are always trying to figure out which compartment we fit into. That shit is tiresome,” Jon Nuñez says. “But in a world of Sabbaths, we get to be Van Halen,” Torche rock hard and loudly at 191 Toole with Pinkish Black and SRSQ.