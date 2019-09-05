XOXO: Where To Rock on Thursday, Sept. 5

In July 2018, after snorting rails of cocaine that were "left in my room," chugging "a friend's" THC-infused lean and chasing it all with tequila at a nearby bar, this emo-rapper—after going outside for a smoke—felt an "explosion" detonate inside his chest. He woke up in a hospital bed. A nurse informed that he suffered a heart attack. "My whole left side was numb." Lil' Tracy
does "Awful Things" at 191 Toole. Local emcee Manny Sosa
drops heat during the opening slot.
With seven albums to their credit, Naked Prey
formed in '82 by Van Christian, who also had stints with The Pedestrians
and Green on Red
. Catch this storied multi-instrumentalist as he mines for nuggets from the past and presents new material at Tap + Bottle-Downtown.
Chameleonic neo-soul/jazzers Mesquite
kickoff their summer tour. Mexican post-rockers Pirámides
and Sei Still
share the stage at Club Congress.
Chris Hall
performs heartfelt country blues at R Bar.
"If you're not ready to party, get the fuck out!" From Juarez, Mexico via Hollywood, "The World's First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band," Metalachi
go off the rails in the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol.
Traditional bluegrass? Not quite. The band describe their sound as "their own version, mixing the acoustic stomp of a stringband with the rule-breaking spirit of rock & roll." Musical mavericks Greensky Bluegrass
go against the grain at the Rialto Theatre. Blues rocker Andy Frasco opens.
Exploring the sounds of the Mediterranean, Moroccan vocalist/oudist Khalid El Boujami
and Bulgarian multi-instrumentalist Anton Shekerdziev
set the tone at Free First Thursday. The occasion? The unveiling of I'm Every Woman: Representations of Women on Paper and Ralph Gibson: Photographs, the latest additions to the Tucson Museum of Art's permanent collection.
Vocalist Diane Van Deurzen
and pianist Lisa Otey
perform jazz, sultry blues and boogie woogie at Harbottle Brewing Company.