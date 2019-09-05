The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Jacob Tobia makes Tucson a stop on their national book tour!

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge pcpl_-_jacob_tobia_instagram.png

Have you read Jacob Tobia's (pronouns: they/them) national bestseller, Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story?

You really should!

Then join us on October 6 at Murphy-Wilmot Library (530 N. Wilmot Rd.) from 6 to 8 pm for an open and honest discussion about how we can build a world free from gender-based trauma and bursting with trans-inclusive feminism.
"A story of audacity and courage," (Billie Jean King), Sissy explores gender, stereotypes, and growing up not  sure if you're (a) a boy, (b) a girl, (c) something in between, or (d) all of the above.

Among their many remarkable achievements, Jacob is a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 and the Out 100. They served as the Social Media Producer on the Emmy Award-winning series, Transparent and collaborated with Instagram and GLAAD to produce #KindComments, a campaign for Trans Day of Visibility that was viewed over 14 million times.

This event is brought to you by the Library's LGBTQ+ Services Team, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018. It is generously funded by the Friends of the Pima County Public Library.

