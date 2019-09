Local authorities are currently on the search for a male shooting suspect on Tucson’s southwest side.The Pima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of West Camino Elario on Wednesday, Sept. 4 just before 2 p.m.According to the PCSD, they received a call of someone who was shot in a residence and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The individual was taken to the hospital.The suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, goes by Nico and was last seen in a pink or red shirt near Tetakusim Road.It is believed that when the suspect fled he might have crossed through Pasqua Yaqui land, so there is a Pasqua Yaqui police deputy working with the Sheriff's Department.According to PCSD, he may be armed with a rifle.Residents in the area are encouraged to stay inside, lock their doors and stay alert as authorities work to locate him.Police do know his name and residence.Anyone who has seen a man matching the description or has any information should call 9-1-1 or 88-crime.