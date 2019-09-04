Four Great Things to Do in Tucson: Thursday, Sept. 5

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

This 1988 animated film is such a dazzling mishmash of genres and themes it almost had to be a big deal from the beginning: science fiction, anime, hallucinatory body horror, cyberpunk action sequences and noir elements all blend together into one of the most influential Japanese films since the ’80s. More than just influential for its contemporaries, Akira helped introduce the anime genre to audiences outside of Asia. Part of their “Anime Essentials” series, The Loft Cinema is screening this “twisted dystopian parable of violence and rock-n-roll.” 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.Finding yourself missing the spring’s gem show? Head on over to Casino Del Sol, where To Bead True Blue, Colors of the Stone and Tucson Bead & Design are hosting this workshop retreat full of jewelry, gemstones, clothing and handcrafted goods. Learn how to make handmade jewelry, metal works, clay art, ceramic pottery and other unique artisan gifts, and check out silk scarves, vintage fabrics, handcrafted art and more lovely jewelry than you can begin to imagine. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 8. Forbes Four-Star Casino Del Sol Resort, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Free.“Disaster” is one of those words that can mean a lot of diferent things. Yeah, it would be a disaster if you pooped your pants on a first date. But an earthquake is also a natural disaster. A disaster can be political, or economic or of the untied-shoelaces-and-a-steep-flight-of-stairs variety. Molly McCloy and Roscoe Mutz are curating this show where local storytellers share their stories of fiascos and misfortune. It’s a good way to make yourself feel a little less alone about your own disasters. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. The Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. $10 adults, $7 students.Local photographer Julius Schlosburg specializes in a few diferent kinds of photography, including portraiture and music-related events. In this series, he’s challenged himself to convey the details and emotion of scenes without the layers of color he’s used to having, by distilling images down to just a few shades of cyan. He says he’s found that these pieces say much more than the ones he’s used to producing. Come see his work on display (and for purchase) in the Hotel Congress lobby through Dec. 3, but come especially to this reception, where Julius will be around and the Cup Café will serve free chips and salsa. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress. Free.