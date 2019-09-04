The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Arts and Culture / Chow / Community Info / Do This! / Fun in General

Casino Del Sol Launching Tailgate Chef Contest at UA Football Games

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 10:56 AM

Casino Del Sol Executive Chef Ryan Clark: “As a Tucson native, I’m a huge Wildcats fan so tailgating has always been something I look forward to.” - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Casino Del Sol Executive Chef Ryan Clark: “As a Tucson native, I’m a huge Wildcats fan so tailgating has always been something I look forward to.”
Get out your aprons and spatulas, Tucson. It’s time to find the best tailgate cook in the Old Pueblo.

At each University of Arizona home football game, starting this Saturday, Sept. 7 against Northern Arizona University, Casino Del Sol Executive Chef Ryan Clark will search for the best tailgate dishes. His goal? To crown one cook as the “Sol Bowl Tailgate Champion of the Week.”

“As a Tucson native, I’m a huge Wildcats fan so tailgating has always been something I look forward to,” said Clark in a release. “I thought it’d be a fun way to show our support for the home team and let local chefs and foodies boast their game day specialties.”

The weekly competition will take place at each of the six Saturday home games at Arizona Stadium: Sept. 7 vs. NAU, Sept. 14 vs. Texas Tech, Sept. 28 vs. UCLA, Oct. 12 vs. Washington, Nov. 2 vs. Oregon State and Nov. 23 vs. Utah.

Starting three hours before kick-off, Clark will be at the tailgate section of the UA Main Campus Mall looking for tailgaters with the best tailgate masterpieces. He will taste one dish from each contestant and select one winner.

Each week’s winner will join Clark on the field during the game, where they will be presented with an official Sol Bowl chef’s apron from Chef Works, and $500 in gift cards.

Tailgate cooks are encouraged to register online prior to each game at casinodelsol.com/solbowl. Entrants must be 21 or older, have tickets to the game and an official tailgating location at the tailgate section of the UA Main Campus Mall.

May the best chef win!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Yoga in the park 2019 - every sunday

Yoga in the park 2019 - every sunday @ Reid Park

Sundays, 8-9 a.m. Continues through Oct. 27

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

The Musical World of Fairy Tales

Come celebrate and enjoy music from favorite fairy tale movies and musicals including Shrek, Wicked, Wizard of… More

@ Arizona Rose Theatre Sat., Aug. 24, 7-9 p.m., Sun., Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m., Sat., Aug. 31, 7-9 p.m., Sun., Sept. 1, 2-4 p.m., Sat., Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m. 4500 N Oracle Rd, Suite 329

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Reid Park Zoo says ‘goodbye’ to Elinor the giraffe (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: F'ed Up (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug.30-Sept.2 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Tossers For Trump (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Sheriff's Department Suspends Secure Transport Contract After Prisoners Escape (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation