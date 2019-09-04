Casino Del Sol Launching Tailgate Chef Contest at UA Football Games

Courtesy photo

Get out your aprons and spatulas, Tucson. It’s time to find the best tailgate cook in the Old Pueblo.At each University of Arizona home football game, starting this Saturday, Sept. 7 against Northern Arizona University, Casino Del Sol Executive Chef Ryan Clark will search for the best tailgate dishes. His goal? To crown one cook as the “Sol Bowl Tailgate Champion of the Week.”“As a Tucson native, I’m a huge Wildcats fan so tailgating has always been something I look forward to,” said Clark in a release. “I thought it’d be a fun way to show our support for the home team and let local chefs and foodies boast their game day specialties.”The weekly competition will take place at each of the six Saturday home games at Arizona Stadium: Sept. 7 vs. NAU, Sept. 14 vs. Texas Tech, Sept. 28 vs. UCLA, Oct. 12 vs. Washington, Nov. 2 vs. Oregon State and Nov. 23 vs. Utah.Starting three hours before kick-off, Clark will be at the tailgate section of the UA Main Campus Mall looking for tailgaters with the best tailgate masterpieces. He will taste one dish from each contestant and select one winner.Each week’s winner will join Clark on the field during the game, where they will be presented with an official Sol Bowl chef’s apron from Chef Works, and $500 in gift cards.Tailgate cooks are encouraged to register online prior to each game at casinodelsol.com/solbowl. Entrants must be 21 or older, have tickets to the game and an official tailgating location at the tailgate section of the UA Main Campus Mall.May the best chef win!