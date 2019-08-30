XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug.30-Sept.2

Friday, Aug. 30
Neoperreo
is a mashup of reggaetón and digital culture. Chilean singer, "La Reina del Neoperreo," Tomasa Del Real rose up from the L.A. underground—where she slogged away as a tattoo artist—to the vanguard of reggaetón's freakiest offshoot. Perreo is a sexually uninhibited dance that challenged the sensibilities of Puerto Rican status quo, where it originated, during the '90s. Female-led reggaetón is moving the genre forward. For Del Real
this is natural and "parallel to our generation, who is more accepting." Feel the heat when El Tambó presents Tomasa del Real, Ms Nina, San Cha, Mexican Jihad
y un chingo mas. At Hotel Congress.
Death metalists Gatecreeper
descend into "Sweltering Madness" at 191 Toole. With Candy, Show Me The Body
and others.
Club '90s L.A. presents Get Low: Throwback Hip Hop Night. DJs spin 1990s and '00s hits. At the Rialto Theatre... "
And as the Waters Go." Downtuned guitars generate squalls of feedback that set off a sonic cascade. Montreal's BIG|BRAVE
share the stage with ambient experimentalists Trees Speak.
At Owls Club...
Humphouse spins at Cobra Arcade...
Bay Area post-hardcore trio, Holy Fawn
are four creatures making "loud, heavy, pretty noises." They will just do that at Wooden Tooth Records. Flanked by Super Unison
and Lychee
...
From Illinois, this singer-songwriter tweeted that he "is making indie rock history by being the first artist to eat a whole catering tray of impossible meatballs backstage." Ryley Walker
is at Che's Lounge with Wild Pink
and Pearl Charles.
..
During the 1920s, Claire Higgins ran the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center. An austere woman, the mere mention of "Mother Higgins" instilled fear in would-be juvenile delinquents. Billy Sedlmayr & The Mother Higgins Children's Band
keep the legend alive at Exo Bar. With folk singer Melaena Cadiz
...
Following the arrest of 12 people after a noise demo outside of Pima County Jail on Aug. 14—noise demonstrations are held outside of detention facilities to protest the isolation experienced by prisoners with a display of festive joy and caring towards those held captive on the inside. Perish, BYOM, Hallow, It Might Not Change
and Igloo Martian
gather to perform a benefit show. At Blacklidge Community Collective...
The polished neo-soul fusion of Street Blues Family
along with the R&B/Europop of Seanloui
promise to make you swoon. At R Bar...
At once sophisticated, yet whimsical, if not quirky. Two-Door Hatchback
perform in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner...
Pushing Buttons: A Monthly Producer Getdown create beautiful noise at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery...
Fiendishly rad indie rock 'n' rollers The Exbats
smack their bubblegum and crank out The Monkees-inspired pop goodness. At Saint Charles Tavern...
Mexican-American singer-songwriter/actor Pepe Aguilar
croons at AVA Amphitheater...
Akin to a shaman-led ayahuasca ceremony—through a surreal desert landscape where grinding cumbia rhythms melt like a Willy Wonka chocolate bar into darkwave synth patches propelled by a wicked "Mexican Thin Lizzy" twin-lead guitar attack—XIXA
preside over the ritual at Hotel Congress. With Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Maggot Heart, Las Chollas Peligrosas
y más...
With roots in witch house and early 2010s rap culture, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal
shapeshift sound. While former metalhead turned rapper Dana Dentata
will "Make It Bounce" at 191 Toole...
They are Original Hot. Yes, freewheeling retro hell riders Taco Sauce
add a sprinkle of glitter to Rockstar Wrestling Aliance's Día De Las Luchas. At The Rialto Theater...
Featuring DJs, live music, freestyle b-girl/b-boy breakdance battles and more, Southwest Shogun Jam slams at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Runt and Roch host...
"Do You Really Want Me?" Dogbreth
deliver huggable power-pop with a youthful tinge of self-doubt. All-ages mayhem. At Wooden Tooth Records. With L.A. (by way of Tucson) riot grrrl inspired punk rockers Foxx Bodies
and others...
From Vancouver, BC, minimalviolence offer a full-throttle ride through a raw techno landscape. With Brazilian avant-garde/experimentalists DEAFKIDS
and more. At Owls Club...
In a 2016 project, Cumbia Corridos
, Tucson cumbiancheros Vox Urbana
explored the plight of the immigrant; Their hopes and heartbreaks too often encountered on a journey through the unforgiving Sonoran Desert. They perform at The Boxyard...
Over the years, man about town Clif Taylor (aka Chick Cashman)
has worn many hats (that of filmmaker, musician, designer) as well as his signature Texas cowboy hat and is a beloved fixture in the Tucson music scene. Cashman adds with excessive modesty, "I started playing guitar at age 11 and have not gotten any better." Cashman performs at Che's Lounge with the legendary Kid Congo Powers (The Cramps/Nick Cave), The ExBats and Anchor Baby
...
"I'm the most unprofessional DJ...I just youtube and mp3 songs up there on stage on the spot," L.A. producer Nedarb
tweeted. He spins along with FoxWedding
and Positive Satan
at Cobra Arcade...
When this DJ "isn't robbing banks with baseball bats, he's rocking late night discotheques with soul songs for the Armageddon." Zackey Force Funk, Phatsoul and Alias
smash at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery...
Take a plunge: Black Renaissance: Immersion is a night of mixed media performances at R Bar...
Little Cloud, Origami Ghosts and Human Ottoman
form a trifecta for the win. At Sky Bar...
Singer-songwriter Amy Rude and Mamma Coal
unite for an evening of folk songs, country and storytelling. At Exo Bar...
Sunday, Sept. 1
Their mission statement: "Not a band. Not DJs. We throw parties for the music we love." The infamous Emo Nite L.A. hits the Rialto Theatre for the very first time...
Injury Reserve
With roots in Arizona, this off-kilter L.A. hip hop trio's first two albums, Live From the Dentist Office and Floss, were literally recorded after hours in their producer's grandfather's dental office. The lyrics to "Oh Shit!!!" demonstrate their sense of comedy. Injury Reserve
are at 191 Toole. With Fat Tony, Psypiritual & Sadgalnina and Yung Davon...
Lo-fi folkster Bill Callahan
's voice conveys solitude. His words hold the power of shared human experience. And on his lo-fi recordings he whispers his presumptions into your ear. Callahan shares the plaza stage with Howe Gelb, Jake Xerxes Fussell, June West and Casey Golden
. At Hotel Congress...
With its origins deeply rooted in the Gypsy culture of Spain, this traditional art form presents the interactions between song, dance and guitar, executed on a percussive wooden platform. Tablao Flamenco
perform at Exo Roast Co...
Mashing-up Latino/Indigenous/Caribbean/African beats, from Brooklyn, NY, DJ Bembona
's work aims to empower and bridge the gap between POC communities and beyond. Sonido Tambó
add their distinct flavor to this cultural remezcla. Poolside at Hotel McCoy...
Canadian indie rockers The Courtneys
' infectious brand of sunny Flying Nun-influenced pop songs, like worms, burrow into your ear canals. At Wooden Tooth Records. Backed by Hotline TNT, Toner and Stripes
...
Roy the Cat
presents Loveland—the wonderful and expansive country collective stewarded by the inimitable David Bryan—at Che's Lounge...
click to enlarge
Death Bells are Standing at the Edge of the World. Well, perhaps metaphorically. But along with Cold Showers, Marbled Eye, Lié and Droll
they are bringing HOCO Fest 2019 to an equally morose and raucous close. Djentrification
spins, firing off the final salvos. At Club Congress...
Monday, Sept. 2
Wanna jam? Tucson Eclectic Jazz Jam
kicks off at Solar Culture. Trumpeter Glen Gross,
saxophonist Malik Alkabir
, bassist Michael Grigsby
and pianist Gehrig Burnett
comprise the core band...