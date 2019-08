Bigstock

Peggy Noonan, founder and CEO of marijuana edibles company Copia Edibles, knows first hand how vital blood donations can be.Diagnosed with Leukemia in 2017, Noonan felt inspired to shine a light on the importance of donating blood. Now, Copia will be organizing a statewide blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross association.“Having relapsed with Leukemia, I became aware of the shortage of blood supply," she said in a press release. "Being directly affected I thought, OK, we need to do something about it and determined to hold statewide blood drives.""I request that the whole community join us in these drives. As far as I’m concerned, I truly appreciate everyone's love and support. And remember, I’m Magic and Miracles, Health, Love and Light. Vibrant Health.”Copia will have it's first official blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Prime Leaf Dispensary, 4220 E Speedway Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.To be eligible to donate blood, people must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.Registered medical marijuana patients who donate blood will get a free infused goodie from Copia and Prime Leaf.Their first goal is to get blood donations from at least 20 people, which be enough blood to potentially save 60 lives in the United States.Copia is also accepting cash donations which will go to directly to the American Red Cross.To schedule an appointment at the bloodmobile or for more information, contact 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.