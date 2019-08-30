Friday, August 30, 2019
All Bets Are On, Volume 29: On Arizona's loss to Hawaii, college football week one and more
Posted
By Christopher Boan
on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 1:30 PM
Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak are back to break down the first full week of the college football.
Boan spends the first segment recounting his college years at Colorado State, which hosts Colorado tonight.
The next segment features Vondrak riffing on Arizona's opening week loss to Hawaii in Honolulu, as well as picking the weekend's best games to bet on, Picks of the Dragon style, including a few upsets that'll take the country by storm.
Tags: College Football, Kevin Sumlin, Arizona Wildcats, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, USC Trojans, Clay Helton, Lynn Swann, Colorado State Rams, Colorado Buffaloes, Image