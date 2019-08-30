The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, August 30, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 29: On Arizona's loss to Hawaii, college football week one and more

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 1:30 PM

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak are back to break down the first full week of the college football.

Boan spends the first segment recounting his college years at Colorado State, which hosts Colorado tonight.

The next segment features Vondrak riffing on Arizona's opening week loss to Hawaii in Honolulu, as well as picking the weekend's best games to bet on, Picks of the Dragon style, including a few upsets that'll take the country by storm.

Tune in each Friday to hear a new episode of the Weekly's only sports podcast. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Christopher Boan

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

The Musical World of Fairy Tales

Come celebrate and enjoy music from favorite fairy tale movies and musicals including Shrek, Wicked, Wizard of… More

@ Arizona Rose Theatre Sat., Aug. 24, 7-9 p.m., Sun., Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m., Sat., Aug. 31, 7-9 p.m., Sun., Sept. 1, 2-4 p.m., Sat., Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m. 4500 N Oracle Rd, Suite 329

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Sheriff's Department Suspends Secure Transport Contract After Prisoners Escape (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Laughing Stock: Funny how food goes with comedy. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Romero Wins Tucson's Mayoral Primary, Advances to General Election (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Copia Edibles Hosts Statewide Blood Drive With American Red Cross (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug.30-Sept.2 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation