XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug. 23 - 25

"People Are People." No?captures the essence and spectacle of, what for some amounts to, "The Holy Trinity" of English electronic/post-punk/art rock bands—Depeche Mode, The Smiths and David Bowie—in their heydays.andevoke a likeness to truth. All-ages fun at the Rialto Theatre.y mas bare their Hearts for The Barrio: A Community Benefit for Petroglyphs at 191 Toole. Proceeds to aid this emporium after sustaining the bulk of the fire damage when a two-alarm blaze erupted in the Lost Barrio Historic Warehouse District in May.NiteCall: Future Rave sees guest DJsandjoin residentto drop massive synthwave/techno/electro/cyber dancefloor bombs at R Bar.Digging through the crates to keep eardrums happy. Wooden Tooth Records' Vinyl Night happens in the beer garden at Tucson Hop Shop.Performing music from his acclaimed album Desert Sounds—a cinematic ode to the desert Southwest—and material staged during the Night Rider Tour,are at Harbottle Brewing Company.With a known penchant for effortlessly dabbling in various genres,'s intention is to make bodies move at Monterey Court. Denver native singer/guitaristis up to bat first.Pool party? Indeed. Mama's House continues at Hotel McCoy. Residentspins an eclectic mix poolside.Backed by some of Tucson's finest, Parisian guitarist'sexecute jazz classics with aplomb at Exo Roast Co.Performing a soulful union of acoustic Música desde el Corazón,are Westbound.From Bozeman, Montana, out on the We Want More Summer Tour, vocal centric electro/soul duopromise to have you "out on the dance floor, rocking out to the unknown" at Sky Bar. Localsandadd dimensionality to the lineup.Following in the tradition of Lee "Scratch" Perry and King Tubby, Tucson's dub/reggae mastersskank at the Chicago Bar., blazing up-and-comers, play Americana, folk and alt-country at The Parish.spread bossa nova's heart-warming sound at La Cocina.Euphoria unleashed. Specto Entertainment presents Back 2 School Edition: Featuring DJ sets byand. Feel the bass shake the walls at Gentle Ben's.DJsandkick off another season of late night vibes (and debauchery, perhaps). Project Atlas: Episode III slams at Solar Culture.presents his latest single, "Bad Things," a simply wicked R&B/Euro pop dance track at Wooden Tooth Records flanked by indie rockersand Phoenix rising starsUnder the Sudden Sky, metalcoriststop the bill at Rage Fest withand others at Encore.A brass-propelled Latin fusion soundstream will resound from the rooftop, literally.are at Playground Bar and Lounge.(Americana) ride their big "Pink Bicycle" onto the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin.androck at Club Congress, unabashedly.Benefit Bash for the Hungry findsperforming the music of Jerry Garcia at Public Brewhouse. Proceeds benefit Felicia's Farm to provide food for Tucson's homeless and vulnerable.Blues vocalist/violinistand crew are at Monterey Court.Blues Hall of Famer guitaristaccompanied by bassistare at Button Brew House in Marana.Mixing pop, jazz and classical compositions into their repertoire, this eight piece ensemble—comprised of a string quartet and rhythm section—offer a little something for everyone.perform for the people at Exo Roast Co.These desperados make a run for it. Country rockerskick up some dust at Whiskey Roads.Country to the core. KIIM-FM 99.5 Country Night featuresn the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol."A Brain, A Beauty, A Jock, A Rebel and A Recluse." Yes, The Breakfast Club '80s Dance Party explodes with glorious nostalgia.spins the hits at the Surly Wench Pub.The metallic gates of Hades shall part open to release something menacing.defile the sanctity of Irene's Holy Donuts.True to form, country superstarsandcomprise The Outlaws & Renegades Tour. Pairs well with ice cold beer at the AVA Amphitheatre.Who says one song can't make a career? The despair of obsessive love captured in "Wicked Game" (1989) triggered a domino effect: A supermodel-cast music video, a mercurial ride to No. 6 on Billboard's Hot 100, a spot in David Lynch's Wild at Heart and a balls-out cover by Finnish gothic metal band HIM. Feel the compulsion whenreturns to The Fox Theater.Hungover? Funk and eggs may be the remedy.serve it up at La Cocina.Be tragic, or whatever else you may fancy. Tunes From The Crypt findsandspinning goth and industrial from the '80s and '90s to darkwave and witch house from today. Darkness knows no bounds at the Surly Wench Pub.As the low-watt drone of swamp coolers wears on, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter/storytellerand his Band offer relief at Borderlands Brewing Company.The St. Andrew's Bach Society presents The Art of the Fugue with the acclaimedat Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church.