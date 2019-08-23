XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug. 23 - 25

Friday, Aug. 23
Santa Pachita
"People Are People." No? '80s Monsoon
captures the essence and spectacle of, what for some amounts to, "The Holy Trinity" of English electronic/post-punk/art rock bands—Depeche Mode, The Smiths and David Bowie—in their heydays. Strange Love
, This Charming Band
and Electric Duke
evoke a likeness to truth. All-ages fun at the Rialto Theatre.
Diluvio, Santa Pachita, Salvador Duran, Aztral Funk
y mas bare their Hearts for The Barrio: A Community Benefit for Petroglyphs at 191 Toole. Proceeds to aid this emporium after sustaining the bulk of the fire damage when a two-alarm blaze erupted in the Lost Barrio Historic Warehouse District in May.
NiteCall: Future Rave sees guest DJs Betty Blackheart
and Self.Destrukt
join resident DJ Mijito
to drop massive synthwave/techno/electro/cyber dancefloor bombs at R Bar.
Digging through the crates to keep eardrums happy. Wooden Tooth Records' Vinyl Night happens in the beer garden at Tucson Hop Shop.
Performing music from his acclaimed album Desert Sounds—a cinematic ode to the desert Southwest—and material staged during the Night Rider Tour, The Jacob Acosta Band
are at Harbottle Brewing Company.
With a known penchant for effortlessly dabbling in various genres, The AmoSphere
's intention is to make bodies move at Monterey Court. Denver native singer/guitarist Zach Heckendorf
is up to bat first.
Pool party? Indeed. Mama's House continues at Hotel McCoy. Resident DJ Mother Tierra
spins an eclectic mix poolside.
Backed by some of Tucson's finest, Parisian guitarist Naim Amor
's A Jazz Trio
execute jazz classics with aplomb at Exo Roast Co.
Performing a soulful union of acoustic Música desde el Corazón, FebboFuentes
are Westbound.
From Bozeman, Montana, out on the We Want More Summer Tour, vocal centric electro/soul duo Dash
promise to have you "out on the dance floor, rocking out to the unknown" at Sky Bar. Locals Juju Fontaine
and Sur Block
add dimensionality to the lineup.
Following in the tradition of Lee "Scratch" Perry and King Tubby, Tucson's dub/reggae masters Dub Society
skank at the Chicago Bar.
Dash Pocket
, blazing up-and-comers, play Americana, folk and alt-country at The Parish.
The Eugene Boronow Trio
spread bossa nova's heart-warming sound at La Cocina.
Euphoria unleashed. Specto Entertainment presents Back 2 School Edition: Featuring DJ sets by HouseKneckt, Slama B2B Billy Gatt, Gram B2B Bray, Cursor
and Karli
. Feel the bass shake the walls at Gentle Ben's.
DJs wei, Alex Anders, Lunarfluxx, Pins & Needles
and Kody Black
kick off another season of late night vibes (and debauchery, perhaps). Project Atlas: Episode III slams at Solar Culture.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Seanloui
presents his latest single, "Bad Things," a simply wicked R&B/Euro pop dance track at Wooden Tooth Records flanked by indie rockers The Rifle
and Phoenix rising stars The Deadbeat Cousins
.
Under the Sudden Sky, metalcorists Crown The Empire
top the bill at Rage Fest with Attila, Veil Of Maya, Gideon
and others at Encore.
A brass-propelled Latin fusion soundstream will resound from the rooftop, literally. Santa Pachita
are at Playground Bar and Lounge.
Michael P. & The Gullywashers
(Americana) ride their big "Pink Bicycle" onto the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin.
Armando Moreno, Crøøked Saints
and Juju Fontaine
rock at Club Congress, unabashedly.
Benefit Bash for the Hungry finds The Legion of Mario
performing the music of Jerry Garcia at Public Brewhouse. Proceeds benefit Felicia's Farm to provide food for Tucson's homeless and vulnerable.
Blues vocalist/violinist Heather "Lil' Mama" Hardy
and crew are at Monterey Court.
Blues Hall of Famer guitarist Mike Hebert
accompanied by bassist Koko Matsumoto
are at Button Brew House in Marana.
Mixing pop, jazz and classical compositions into their repertoire, this eight piece ensemble—comprised of a string quartet and rhythm section—offer a little something for everyone. Hall Full
perform for the people at Exo Roast Co.
These desperados make a run for it. Country rockers The County Line
kick up some dust at Whiskey Roads.
Country to the core. KIIM-FM 99.5 Country Night features Southern Reins i
n the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol.
"A Brain, A Beauty, A Jock, A Rebel and A Recluse." Yes, The Breakfast Club '80s Dance Party explodes with glorious nostalgia. DJ NoirTech
spins the hits at the Surly Wench Pub.
The metallic gates of Hades shall part open to release something menacing. Epherum, Conquest Of The Aphids, Decrown The Heir, Sigils Of Summoning and Evasion
defile the sanctity of Irene's Holy Donuts.
Sunday, Aug. 25
True to form, country superstars Travis Tritt
and The Charlie Daniels Band
comprise The Outlaws & Renegades Tour. Pairs well with ice cold beer at the AVA Amphitheatre.
Who says one song can't make a career? The despair of obsessive love captured in "Wicked Game" (1989) triggered a domino effect: A supermodel-cast music video, a mercurial ride to No. 6 on Billboard's Hot 100, a spot in David Lynch's Wild at Heart and a balls-out cover by Finnish gothic metal band HIM. Feel the compulsion when Chris Isaak
returns to The Fox Theater.
Hungover? Funk and eggs may be the remedy. Mik and The Funky Brunch
serve it up at La Cocina.
Be tragic, or whatever else you may fancy. Tunes From The Crypt finds DJs Nullus
and SET
spinning goth and industrial from the '80s and '90s to darkwave and witch house from today. Darkness knows no bounds at the Surly Wench Pub.
As the low-watt drone of swamp coolers wears on, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter/storyteller Kevin Pakulis
and his Band offer relief at Borderlands Brewing Company.
The St. Andrew's Bach Society presents The Art of the Fugue with the acclaimed Amernet String Quartet
at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church.