click to enlarge Bigstock

File photo of kittens

The Pima Animal Care Control Center took in 57 cats and one dog late Thursday night during a response to a hoarding case at a home near East Valencia and South Houghton Roads.The case is currently being investigated by the Tucson Police Department and many of the animals that were removed are undergoing medical evaluations.According to a Pima County press release Friday, the conditions within the home were poor. There was no visible water left out for any animals, trash and animal waste covered the floors and there was no working electricity in the home.The PACC’s clinic team said the cats are suffering upper respiratory infections and the dog appears to be in good condition, though it had matted fur.Once the animals are in good health, they will put up for adoption.Currently, the shelter has 1,421 animals in need of adoption and takes in between 50-100 animals a day.To learn more about pet adoption or fostering through the Pima County Animal Care Center, visit their website.