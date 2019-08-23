The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, August 23, 2019

Local artists, We Want to Show Your Artwork at Joel D. Valdez Main Library

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 12:01 PM

Calling all artists who live or work in Pima County!

Get ready for the next Call to Artists October 17–23. Submit up to five images as examples of your work—not necessarily the pieces you will show—and an artist statement of no more than 250 words. All types of media will be accepted and considered.

A jury—consisting of members of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, the arts community, and library staff—will convene in early November to go through submissions and select artists who will display their work in month-long shows at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library gallery during the 2020 exhibit season.

The Joel D. Valdez Main Library welcomes more than 40,000 visitors each month. This level of visibility is unheard of in a regular art gallery. The space is incredibly visible to a vibrant and growing downtown community.

During the Call to Artists, artists should enter their pieces via Submittable. JPG, TIFF, and PNG files will be accepted. If you don't already have a Submittable account, a valid email address is required to sign up.

Need help applying? Come to our drop-in help session on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joel D. Valdez Main Library. Bring a flash drive containing your images.

