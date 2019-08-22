XOXO: Where to rock Thursday, Aug. 22

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Molly Burch

On her sophomore release,(Captured Tracks, 2018), this Austin singer-songwriter turns her bleeding-heart lyrics away from romance to stare down her inner anxieties."I struggle with the anticipation of experiences. I do not have the answers by any means. [The album] is me being transparent."is at 191 Toole with the melancholic indie-pop ofand homeboyComrades gather to help localsoffset expenses incurred following a nasty automobile accident while on tour.andunite purposefully to perform. Black Medicine Fundraiser at The Boxyard.From Queens, this indie rapper's latest project(R.E.D.) is a clash of aggressive, violent songs juxtaposed with extremely personal and introspective songs."I didn't approach the project with a specific concept in mind. I wanted to just be as real as possible,"expands. "I wanted to tell the truth. If I felt angry, I made an angry song. If I felt sad, I made a sad song. If I was feeling like the man, I wrote a song about being the man." "Capitalist"spits blood red at Solar Culture backed byand others.Chameleonic vocalistfronts a powerhouse jazz ensemble performing familiar and original material for your listening pleasure in the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort.DJsanddrop a motherlode of house. Deeper happens at Bar Passé.Pianisttickles the ivories at The Dusty Monk Pub.Leave your boombox and cassette mixtape in the closet. Classic '80s New Wave soundtracks the revelry at The Libertine, in digital.spins a one-of-a-kind set scoring George Miller's 2015 post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max: Fury Road at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery.Runt hosts.Violinistand singer/guitaristswap songs and stories at Tap + Bottle-Downtown.Singer-songwriter/guitarist/ukuleleisthosts The Butcher's Block. With performances by local luminaries at Iron John's Brewing Company-Congress.