Thursday, August 22, 2019

XOXO: Where to rock Thursday, Aug. 22

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge Molly Burch - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Molly Burch
On her sophomore release, First Flower (Captured Tracks, 2018), this Austin singer-songwriter turns her  bleeding-heart lyrics away from romance to stare down her inner anxieties.

"I struggle with the anticipation of experiences. I do not have the answers by any means. [The album] is me being transparent." Molly Burch is at 191 Toole with the melancholic indie-pop of Jackie Cohen and homeboy Brian Lopez.

Comrades gather to help locals Black Medicine offset expenses incurred following a nasty automobile accident while on tour. Street Blues Family, Miss Olivia and The Interlopers, Crøøked Saints and Taco Sauce unite purposefully to perform. Black Medicine Fundraiser at The Boxyard.

From Queens, this indie rapper's latest project Raw Every Day (R.E.D.) is a clash of aggressive, violent songs juxtaposed with extremely personal and introspective songs.

"I didn't approach the project with a specific concept in mind. I wanted to just be as real as possible," Aaron Cohen expands. "I wanted to tell the truth. If I felt angry, I made an angry song. If I felt sad, I made a sad song. If I was feeling like the man, I wrote a song about being the man." "Capitalist" Aaron Cohen spits blood red at Solar Culture backed by B.I.G., Amazen, DIAMONDSR8, Young Mob and others.

Chameleonic vocalist Holly Pyle fronts a powerhouse jazz ensemble performing familiar and original material for your listening pleasure in the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort.

DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfluxx drop a motherlode of house. Deeper happens at Bar Passé.

Pianist Elliot Jones tickles the ivories at The Dusty Monk Pub.

Leave your boombox and cassette mixtape in the closet. Classic '80s New Wave soundtracks the revelry at The Libertine, in digital.

DJ Bonus spins a one-of-a-kind set scoring George Miller's 2015 post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max: Fury Road at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Jivin' Scientists' Runt hosts.

Violinist Heather Hardy and singer/guitarist Oscar Fuentes swap songs and stories at Tap + Bottle-Downtown.

Singer-songwriter/guitarist/ukuleleist Joshua Butcher hosts The Butcher's Block. With performances by local luminaries at Iron John's Brewing Company-Congress.

