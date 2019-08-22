The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Arts and Culture

There's Still Time to Catch Gutenberg! The Musical!

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 12:43 PM

Carson and Tyler Wright portraying Bud Davenport and Doug Simon - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Carson and Tyler Wright portraying Bud Davenport and Doug Simon

WHY RESEARCH HISTORY WHEN YOU CAN MAKE IT UP?
In collaboration with Not Those Wright Brothers and Unscrewed Theater, this hit two-man musical spoof is back by popular demand after being nominated for a MAC Award in 2018.

Two desperate songwriters perform a backers’ audition for their new musical about Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press. With an unending supply of enthusiasm, Bud Davenport and Doug Simon (portrayed by real-life brothers Carson and Tyler Wright) sing all the songs and play all the parts in their hilarious historical epic!

Who: Some adult content, PG-13 recommended
When: Thursday, August 22 – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 24 – 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 25 – 2 p.m.
Where: Unscrewed Theater
4500 E. Speedway #39
How Much: $25 General
$20 Military, Student, Teacher
$75 for season tickets (4 shows)
All seating is reserved
Tickets: Website: www.sapactucson.org
Call: 520-780-6119
Email: boxoffice@sapactucson.org
David Shack, Box Office Manager

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
CAST
Bud Davenport – Carson Wright
Doug Simon – Tyler Wright
Charles the Pianist – Khris Dodge
Originally Directed and Designed by
Carson and Tyler Wright
Original Production was presented in August 2018 at Catalina Foothills High School by Not Those Wright Brothers

