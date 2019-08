click to enlarge

NME proclaimed this festival as The Greatest Musical Event Ever. Originally billed as An Aquarian Exposition, the event brought together 400,000 young people who coexisted in peace for three days without any visible form of security. It was August 1969. Still, years later, some search for cultural significance. For some the scene conjures up images of Dante's Inferno. Bob Weir of therecalls, "It was filthy. It was muddy. There wasn't enough food or facilities." Nor was it much fun for activist Abbie Hoffman, allegedly high on LSD, who took to the stage uninvited to pontificate during's set—"I think this is a pile of shit while (White Panther Party founder) John Sinclair rots in prison"—and whose head was swiftly introduced to the headstock of's guitar. Ouch. For others, the event became a cultural touchstone. Festival organizer/The Road To Woodstock author Michael Lang reflects, "During a time of great challenges in America...a sense of possibility and hope was born and spread around the globe. The spirit embraced at Woodstock continues to grow." As does the intrigue and legacy surrounding the event. Woodstock: A 50 Year Celebration features Anthony Aquarius Mystery: Aand—is at the Rialto Theatre.Meanwhile, Club Congress celebrates Woodstock on the plaza with the likes ofcoveringRock 'n' roll with swagger? Led by dynamic frontman/guitarist Josh Kennedy, Tempe's"Say It For the Last Time." At The Rock. Backed byIn a Rabelaisian celebration of liberation from restraint and societal dogma, under the stewardship of Tucson Libertine League'sunveils itself at 191 Toole.The World's Only Heavy Metal Tribute to the Material Girl,will take you far beyond the "Borderline." Celebrate Madonna's 61st birthday at Club Congress.Bearing No Cross, No Crown, hardcore/metallists, on a quest to believe, answer a call to the void. At Encore. WithEnjoy jazz in the glorious twilight, outdoors. This installment of Friday Night Live! Free Concert Series finds saxophonist/composer Mike Moynihan'spushing boundaries at Main Gate Square...Tucson Weekly and Tucson Electric Power presentThis dog-friendly concert features epic performances byasandandAt the Kino Sports Complex North Stadium.Reggae Against Hunger findsof Phoenix'sperforming an acoustic set,t spreading irie vibes and collecting canned goods for the community. With live painting by Keri Ercolini. At Irene's Holy Donuts.For those not holding tickets, your chance to catch indie/folk stalwartsandpresent their latest, Years to Burn (Sub Pop, 2019), just got slimmer. The show at the Rialto Theatre has sold out.Sarah Catherine hostsand others perform in this drag extravaganza.Alt/indie/ambient trioand Phoenix rockersare at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.spins.Performing on tiny keyboards, musical instruments and non-instruments both variegated and amusing—explore ambient improvisation at Exo Bar.Dance afterhours? Nite Lite seeskeeping the EDM bangin' until the dawn, literally. At Solar Culture..."Once upon a time, in your wildest dreams." The voice of, Rock Walk Hall of Famer Justin Hayward, draws material from his near 50-year career. At the Fox Theatre. Acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dawes opens the show."My one goal is to bring motherfuckers together with this music, enjoy the vibes and stay golden." Hip hop/rap artistsemerge from the loam. Underground Rising at Club Congress. Positive Satan x Basedsupply the beats...