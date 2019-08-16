The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, August 16, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 28: On Khalil Tate, Hawaii and College Football's Opening Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 1:19 PM

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return to the Tucson Weekly audio studio to break down the University of Arizona's opening football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The duo then break down the expectations for UA coach Kevin Sumlin as he heads into his second season in Tucson after a 5-7 campaign in 2018.

Vondrak hands out his win total projections for several marquee programs in the show's final segment.

Tune in each Friday for a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Christopher Boan

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 3-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Saturday Tour & Tasting

Visit Hamilton Distillers every Saturday at 3 pm for a tour of the distillery and malthouse, plus… More

@ Hamilton Distillery Saturdays, 3-5 p.m. 2106 Forbes Blvd #103

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Trump Has An Owie (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. XOXO: Where to rock, Thursday, August 15 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Interview With TUSD Board Member Leila Counts (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Laughing Stock: Trenton Davis, Sarah Kennedy, Marana laughs! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Rio Nuevo approves $65 million TCC improvement plan (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation