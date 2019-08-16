Friday, August 16, 2019
All Bets Are On, Volume 28: On Khalil Tate, Hawaii and College Football's Opening Weekend
Posted
By Christopher Boan
on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 1:19 PM
Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return to the Tucson Weekly audio studio to break down the University of Arizona's opening football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The duo then break down the expectations for UA coach Kevin Sumlin as he heads into his second season in Tucson after a 5-7 campaign in 2018.
Vondrak hands out his win total projections for several marquee programs in the show's final segment.
Tune in each Friday for a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast.
Tags: Arizona Wildcats, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, Honolulu, NCAA football, Texas Longhorns, Khalil Tate, Kevin Sumlin, Tom Herman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Image