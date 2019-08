Courtesy photo

"Can You Hear The Stars Cry?" This L.A. band asks this question on "The Thirteenth Hour," their latest release. This multimedia performing arts group fuses electronica/world/rock and dance with surrealism and video projections.is at Bar Passé.By day, this award-winning fiddler's signature black-framed glasses scream mild-mannered Clark Kent. At night, watch this virtuoso transform into a Southwestern country rock Superman.is at The Maverick.This month's installment of the smorgasbord of artistic expression known asfeatures candid conversation with mayoral candidates Randi Dorman, Steve Farley and Regina Romero with a musical set by the mightyt Club Congress.It's free jazz! Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series—presented by Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance—continues. This week sees the dynamic configuration of pianist, upright bassistandon drums in the Lookout Bar and Grille at The Westward Look Resort.Bohemian folk rockersscatter rain showers of joy to lead you heavenward at Tap + Bottle-Downtown.Putting an electrified twist on stripped-down acoustic covers—from retro hits to the indie underground—husband and wife, guitar and violin duoentertain at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.Sky Bar seescry in their beers.Nashville music crusader,presents a Thursday Night Singer-Songwriter Showcase. Six performers, four original songs, taking turns round robin at Monterey Court.Accompanied by a revolving cast of guest performers, Joshua Butcher hosts The Butcher's Block at Iron John's Brewing Company–Congress.This Canadian experimental music collective have amassed a significant cult following since their 1994 inception.will have you "Lift[ing] Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas" in reverence at the Rialto Theatre. New York saxophonist/drummer/synthesizer player/composeropens.