Monday, August 12, 2019

Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2020 schedule will kick off with a home series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, March 26, according to a team release on Monday.

The Diamondbacks, who enter their 22nd season in 2020, will host their season opener for the 16th time in franchise history.

The team will also host the Chicago Cubs at the end of April 30, with home games on Father's Day (June 21) and the Fourth of July.

Phoenix's MLB franchise will square off against teams from the American League West and Central, with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals visiting Chase Field during the 162-game campaign.

For more information on the team's upcoming schedule, visit the team's website, or call the club's box office at 602-462-4600. 

