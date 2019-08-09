XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug. 9-11

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Miss Olivia & The Interlopers

Dr. Dog

Straight from "Jackass Acres," Phoenix cowpunkshave been on a big bender, "Shitkickin'" and chasing "Rockabilly Girls" since 2003. They will share the Brodie's Tavern stage with Tucson'sand"Trance around the world." Forever Trance is a monthly EDM happening at The Underground.Thewithunite with the expressed intent of making fine country music come to life at Sky Bar.Like a good mixtape, guitarist, bassist, drummerand ever-wicked vocalistcrossfade to form. They pair with dedicated mistresses of maritime traumafor a romp at 191 Toole.Experience traditional bluegrass in the spirit which it was indeed.play it at lightning speed and adorn it with harmony vocals capable of resounding off canyon walls at Westbound.Choro ["little lament"] is an instrumental music genre which originated in 19th-century Rio de Janeiro. Despite its name, the music is often uptempo and happy. From São Paulo,perform at Sea of Glass-Center for The Arts.returns to fill Club Congress with ethereal synth musings that bolster shoegazey guitar textures. With the '60s tinged witchcraft ofand the positive punk ofMama's House continues at Hotel McCoy. Residentspins an eclectic mix poolside.To help Ten55 Brewing Company celebrate its first anniversary downtown, musical shapeshifterperforms.Latin Legends glides into the AVA Amphitheater featuring the smooth uptown soul of("Gimme a Little Sign"),("Together"),("Suavecito"),("Whittier Blvd") and("Tell Her She's Lovely").Cruisin' For A Bluesin',have their dukes up at Monterey Court.On the 24th anniversary of Jerry Garcia's passing,celebrate his legacy at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co."When the lights go down in the city," from the luminescence of the Las Vegas Strip,pays tribute to one of rock's enduring legends at the Rialto Theatre.(ANTI-Records, 2012) was recorded at these Philadelphian's "Meth Beach" studio, yet bears a distinct Tucson watermark: The album featuresfounding memberon drums and was co-produced by Nathan Sabatino. Neo-psychedelic/baroque popperswill be at the Rialto Theatre.Irene's Holy Donuts is the site of. With performances by—"hot broads playing cool surf" who add the briny tang of the sea—and, a tribal fusion dance troupe known to shake their flukes.hosts this semi-human aquatic event of mythic proportion."Ray of Sunshine" pop singeraccompanied on bass by, perform "Elevator Music" on the patio of Hotel Congress.It's the songs. Imbued with universal themes—loss, desperation, self-loathing, shattered dreams, and an existential longing unfulfilled—that resonate deeply with a faithful audience decades after the band's formation.perform at Che's Lounge.His "Daddy Was a Badass." This outlaw Americana singer-songwriter's tear-stained voice and lost soul sensibilities were nudged listening to Johnny Cash, his big sister's folk records, three-chord punk rock rave-ups and '70s AOR FM radio; By doing so he has managed to create a distinct hybrid.is at Club Congress with Houston singer-songwriter, with "No One To Drink With,"This guitarist's influences span from clever pop ofto the rhythmic bossa novas of Brazillian composerplay The Dusty Monk Pub.Only God knows? The August edition of Resonance Monthly finds DJ/producer—known for his love of house, hip hop and bass—dropping Heat at Gentle Ben's.They are a little folk, a little country and a whole lot of trouble, with a Southwestern tan to boot.are at Monterey Court.Bound by a mutual love of, a fascination with B-movies and a heart for social justice, high schoolers/sodapop punksextract incisors at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.Some say he was born a country outlaw with a classic rock attitude.shimmies and sways in the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol., blazing up-and-comers, play Americana, folk and alt-country at BlackRock Brewers.perform to raise funds and awareness for Southern Arizona Gender Alliance at Spark Project Collective.Metallistsshare their Cinematic Mind when they headline a 3D Glow Show. They share the stage withand. Artist Donovan White will paint live. All-Ages at Encore.and—songstresses from Louisiana touring the West—offer somber bedroom folk tunes at Exo Roast Co.adds appreciably to the evening.Tour of Tucson: Battle in The Old Pueblo is a drag show spectacular to benefit Tucson Pride at 191 Toole.Featuring guitarist Damon Barnaby, bassist Duane Hollis and Tom Larkins on percussion,are at Iron John's Brewing Company–Congress on Downtown Saturday Night.play honky-tonk and jukebox country in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin.From the Tohono O'odham Nation,perform waila music—along with speakers, poets, dancers and more—as part of World Indigenous Peoples Day at Alliance For Global Justice.Fueled by hits "Glycerine," "Swallowed" and "Everything Zen"—selling over 20 million records worldwide—these Londoners went on to become one of the defining alt-rock bands of the '90s. In a 2014 interview, with regard to Man on the Run, frontmanspoke about "staying true to your path, to your vocation and your passion." But does this statement of intent still apply today? Find out. "Selling The Drama," The ALTimate Tour—featuringand—rolls into the AVA Amphitheater.A Celebration of Friends sees an impressive lineup of pals—and—gather to help raise cash to aid of guitaristwith mounting medical expenses due to protracted illness at Alliance For Global Justice.This blues singer/guitarist's repertoire includes 1930s Depression Era blues and Ginsbergian Beat Generation poetry.engages at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.celebrate the release of their debut album at Club Congress.andadd to the merriment.Hungry? Like a side of funk with your scrambled eggs? Multi-instrumentaliststacks layer upon layer of musical loops in real time at La Cocina.Brace yourselves; An epic night of hardcore awaits. South Floridiansandand North Carolina'steam up with Arizona's Get A Grip, Construct and Concrete Evidence. Mayhem is sure to ensue. All-ages at Ward6.