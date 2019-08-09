XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug. 9-11

Friday, Aug. 9
Straight from "Jackass Acres," Phoenix cowpunks The Earps
have been on a big bender, "Shitkickin'" and chasing "Rockabilly Girls" since 2003. They will share the Brodie's Tavern stage with Tucson's The Gem Show
and Cubes
.
"Trance around the world." Forever Trance is a monthly EDM happening at The Underground.
The Freddy Parrish Trio
with Hank Topless
unite with the expressed intent of making fine country music come to life at Sky Bar.
Miss Olivia & The Interlopers
Like a good mixtape, guitarist Mike Sydloski
, bassist David Hostetler
, drummer Daniel Thomas
and ever-wicked vocalist Olivia Reardon
crossfade to form Miss Olivia & The Interlopers
. They pair with dedicated mistresses of maritime trauma The Surfbroads
for a romp at 191 Toole.
Experience traditional bluegrass in the spirit which it was indeed. Cadillac Mountain
play it at lightning speed and adorn it with harmony vocals capable of resounding off canyon walls at Westbound.
Choro ["little lament"] is an instrumental music genre which originated in 19th-century Rio de Janeiro. Despite its name, the music is often uptempo and happy. From São Paulo, Choro Das 3
perform at Sea of Glass-Center for The Arts.
Sasami
returns to fill Club Congress with ethereal synth musings that bolster shoegazey guitar textures. With the '60s tinged witchcraft of Hannah Yeun
and the positive punk of Stripes520
.
Mama's House continues at Hotel McCoy. Resident DJ Mother Tierra
spins an eclectic mix poolside.
To help Ten55 Brewing Company celebrate its first anniversary downtown, musical shapeshifter Jacob Acosta
performs.
Latin Legends glides into the AVA Amphitheater featuring the smooth uptown soul of Brenton Wood
("Gimme a Little Sign"), Tierra
("Together"), Malo
("Suavecito"), Thee Midniters
("Whittier Blvd") and El Chicano
("Tell Her She's Lovely").
Cruisin' For A Bluesin', Bad News Blues Band
have their dukes up at Monterey Court.
On the 24th anniversary of Jerry Garcia's passing, The Paper Airplanes Project
celebrate his legacy at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
"When the lights go down in the city," from the luminescence of the Las Vegas Strip, Another Journey
pays tribute to one of rock's enduring legends at the Rialto Theatre.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Be the Void
(ANTI-Records, 2012) was recorded at these Philadelphian's "Meth Beach" studio, yet bears a distinct Tucson watermark: The album features Golden Boots
founding member Dimitri Manos
on drums and was co-produced by Nathan Sabatino. Neo-psychedelic/baroque poppers Dr. Dog
will be at the Rialto Theatre.
Irene's Holy Donuts is the site of Return of The Mermaids Late Night Afterparty
. With performances by The Surfbroads
—"hot broads playing cool surf" who add the briny tang of the sea—and IllumiNaughty
, a tribal fusion dance troupe known to shake their flukes. DJ Nation
hosts this semi-human aquatic event of mythic proportion.
"Ray of Sunshine" pop singer Belinda Esquer,
accompanied on bass by Jon D'Auria
, perform "Elevator Music" on the patio of Hotel Congress.
It's the songs. Imbued with universal themes—loss, desperation, self-loathing, shattered dreams, and an existential longing unfulfilled—that resonate deeply with a faithful audience decades after the band's formation. Greyhound Soul
perform at Che's Lounge.
His "Daddy Was a Badass." This outlaw Americana singer-songwriter's tear-stained voice and lost soul sensibilities were nudged listening to Johnny Cash, his big sister's folk records, three-chord punk rock rave-ups and '70s AOR FM radio; By doing so he has managed to create a distinct hybrid. Jesse Dayton
is at Club Congress with Houston singer-songwriter, with "No One To Drink With," Mike Stinson
.
This guitarist's influences span from clever pop of The Beatles
to the rhythmic bossa novas of Brazillian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim
. The Eugene Boronow Trio
play The Dusty Monk Pub.
Only God knows? The August edition of Resonance Monthly finds DJ/producer Angelz
—known for his love of house, hip hop and bass—dropping Heat at Gentle Ben's.
They are a little folk, a little country and a whole lot of trouble, with a Southwestern tan to boot. Eric Schaffer & the Other Troublemakers
are at Monterey Court.
Bound by a mutual love of Green Day
, a fascination with B-movies and a heart for social justice, high schoolers/sodapop punks Mudpuppy
extract incisors at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
Some say he was born a country outlaw with a classic rock attitude. Caiden Brewer
shimmies and sways in the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol.
Dash Pocket
, blazing up-and-comers, play Americana, folk and alt-country at BlackRock Brewers.
Bleach Party USA, D.B.F.O.S., The Dead Beat Hymns, The F.I.S.T., Bring Your Own Molotov, Los Diablos Gordos and Mickey Siixx
perform to raise funds and awareness for Southern Arizona Gender Alliance at Spark Project Collective.
Metallists Stands With Fists
share their Cinematic Mind when they headline a 3D Glow Show. They share the stage with Sorrows Ruin, Elyzian, Gila Byte, Within a Dream
and Decenvir
. Artist Donovan White will paint live. All-Ages at Encore.
Palm Sunday
and Hemlock
—songstresses from Louisiana touring the West—offer somber bedroom folk tunes at Exo Roast Co. Chanteuse Louise Le Hir
adds appreciably to the evening.
Tour of Tucson: Battle in The Old Pueblo is a drag show spectacular to benefit Tucson Pride at 191 Toole.
Featuring guitarist Damon Barnaby, bassist Duane Hollis and Tom Larkins on percussion, Mark Insley y Trés Burros
are at Iron John's Brewing Company–Congress on Downtown Saturday Night.
Cochise County All-Stars
play honky-tonk and jukebox country in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin.
From the Tohono O'odham Nation, Gertie and the T.O. Boyz
perform waila music—along with speakers, poets, dancers and more—as part of World Indigenous Peoples Day at Alliance For Global Justice.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Fueled by hits "Glycerine," "Swallowed" and "Everything Zen"—selling over 20 million records worldwide—these Londoners went on to become one of the defining alt-rock bands of the '90s. In a 2014 interview, with regard to Man on the Run, frontman Gavin Rossdale
spoke about "staying true to your path, to your vocation and your passion." But does this statement of intent still apply today? Find out. "Selling The Drama," The ALTimate Tour—featuring Bush, Live
and Our Lady Peace
—rolls into the AVA Amphitheater.
A Celebration of Friends sees an impressive lineup of pals—Anchorbaby, Barely Bipedal, Freezing Hands, The Gem Show, Pork Torta
and Shit Knife
—gather to help raise cash to aid of guitarist Leo Schwamm
with mounting medical expenses due to protracted illness at Alliance For Global Justice.
This blues singer/guitarist's repertoire includes 1930s Depression Era blues and Ginsbergian Beat Generation poetry. Michael P. Nordberg
engages at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
The Limes
celebrate the release of their debut album at Club Congress. AM Waves, Somniac, Logan Greene
and Carnival
add to the merriment.
Hungry? Like a side of funk with your scrambled eggs? Multi-instrumentalist Mik Garrison & The Funky Brunch
stacks layer upon layer of musical loops in real time at La Cocina.
Brace yourselves; An epic night of hardcore awaits. South Floridians Ecostrike
and Envision
and North Carolina's Magnitude
team up with Arizona's Get A Grip, Construct and Concrete Evidence. Mayhem is sure to ensue. All-ages at Ward6.