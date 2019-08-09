The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, August 9, 2019

Arts and Culture / Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug. 9-11

Posted By on Fri, Aug 9, 2019 at 11:08 AM

Friday, Aug. 9

Straight from "Jackass Acres," Phoenix cowpunks The Earps have been on a big bender, "Shitkickin'" and chasing "Rockabilly Girls" since 2003. They will share the Brodie's Tavern stage with Tucson's The Gem Show and Cubes.

"Trance around the world." Forever Trance is a monthly EDM happening at The Underground.

The Freddy Parrish Trio with Hank Topless unite with the expressed intent of making fine country music come to life at Sky Bar.

click to enlarge Miss Olivia & The Interlopers - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Miss Olivia & The Interlopers
Like a good mixtape, guitarist Mike Sydloski, bassist David Hostetler, drummer Daniel Thomas and ever-wicked vocalist Olivia Reardon crossfade to form Miss Olivia & The Interlopers. They pair with dedicated mistresses of maritime trauma The Surfbroads for a romp at 191 Toole.

Experience traditional bluegrass in the spirit which it was indeed. Cadillac Mountain play it at lightning speed and adorn it with harmony vocals capable of resounding off canyon walls at Westbound.

Choro ["little lament"] is an instrumental music genre which originated in 19th-century Rio de Janeiro. Despite its name, the music is often uptempo and happy. From São Paulo, Choro Das 3 perform at Sea of Glass-Center for The Arts.

Sasami returns to fill Club Congress with ethereal synth musings that bolster shoegazey guitar textures. With the '60s tinged witchcraft of Hannah Yeun and the positive punk of Stripes520.

Mama's House continues at Hotel McCoy. Resident DJ Mother Tierra spins an eclectic mix poolside.

To help Ten55 Brewing Company celebrate its first anniversary downtown, musical shapeshifter Jacob Acosta performs.

Latin Legends glides into the AVA Amphitheater featuring the smooth uptown soul of Brenton Wood ("Gimme a Little Sign"), Tierra ("Together"), Malo ("Suavecito"), Thee Midniters ("Whittier Blvd") and El Chicano ("Tell Her She's Lovely").

Cruisin' For A Bluesin', Bad News Blues Band have their dukes up at Monterey Court.

On the 24th anniversary of Jerry Garcia's passing, The Paper Airplanes Project celebrate his legacy at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.

"When the lights go down in the city," from the luminescence of the Las Vegas Strip, Another Journey pays tribute to one of rock's enduring legends at the Rialto Theatre.

Saturday, Aug. 10

click to enlarge Dr. Dog - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Dr. Dog
Be the Void (ANTI-Records, 2012) was recorded at these Philadelphian's "Meth Beach" studio, yet bears a distinct Tucson watermark: The album features Golden Boots founding member Dimitri Manos on drums and was co-produced by Nathan Sabatino. Neo-psychedelic/baroque poppers Dr. Dog will be at the Rialto Theatre.

Irene's Holy Donuts is the site of Return of The Mermaids Late Night Afterparty. With performances by The Surfbroads—"hot broads playing cool surf" who add the briny tang of the sea—and IllumiNaughty, a tribal fusion dance troupe known to shake their flukes. DJ Nation hosts this semi-human aquatic event of mythic proportion.

"Ray of Sunshine" pop singer Belinda Esquer, accompanied on bass by Jon D'Auria, perform "Elevator Music" on the patio of Hotel Congress.

It's the songs. Imbued with universal themes—loss, desperation, self-loathing, shattered dreams, and an existential longing unfulfilled—that resonate deeply with a faithful audience decades after the band's formation. Greyhound Soul perform at Che's Lounge.

His "Daddy Was a Badass." This outlaw Americana singer-songwriter's tear-stained voice and lost soul sensibilities were nudged listening to Johnny Cash, his big sister's folk records, three-chord punk rock rave-ups and '70s AOR FM radio; By doing so he has managed to create a distinct hybrid. Jesse Dayton is at Club Congress with Houston singer-songwriter, with "No One To Drink With," Mike Stinson.

This guitarist's influences span from clever pop of The Beatles to the rhythmic bossa novas of Brazillian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim. The Eugene Boronow Trio play The Dusty Monk Pub.

Only God knows? The August edition of Resonance Monthly finds DJ/producer Angelz—known for his love of house, hip hop and bass—dropping Heat at Gentle Ben's.

They are a little folk, a little country and a whole lot of trouble, with a Southwestern tan to boot. Eric Schaffer & the Other Troublemakers are at Monterey Court.

Bound by a mutual love of Green Day, a fascination with B-movies and a heart for social justice, high schoolers/sodapop punks Mudpuppy extract incisors at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.

Some say he was born a country outlaw with a classic rock attitude. Caiden Brewer shimmies and sways in the Paradiso Lounge at Casino Del Sol.

Dash Pocket, blazing up-and-comers, play Americana, folk and alt-country at BlackRock Brewers.

Bleach Party USA, D.B.F.O.S., The Dead Beat Hymns, The F.I.S.T., Bring Your Own Molotov, Los Diablos Gordos and Mickey Siixx perform to raise funds and awareness for Southern Arizona Gender Alliance at Spark Project Collective.

Metallists Stands With Fists share their Cinematic Mind when they headline a 3D Glow Show. They share the stage with Sorrows Ruin, Elyzian, Gila Byte, Within a Dream and Decenvir. Artist Donovan White will paint live. All-Ages at Encore.

Palm Sunday and Hemlock—songstresses from Louisiana touring the West—offer somber bedroom folk tunes at Exo Roast Co. Chanteuse Louise Le Hir adds appreciably to the evening.

Tour of Tucson: Battle in The Old Pueblo is a drag show spectacular to benefit Tucson Pride at 191 Toole.

Featuring guitarist Damon Barnaby, bassist Duane Hollis and Tom Larkins on percussion, Mark Insley y Trés Burros are at Iron John's Brewing Company–Congress on Downtown Saturday Night.

Cochise County All-Stars play honky-tonk and jukebox country in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin.

From the Tohono O'odham Nation, Gertie and the T.O. Boyz perform waila music—along with speakers, poets, dancers and more—as part of World Indigenous Peoples Day at Alliance For Global Justice.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Fueled by hits "Glycerine," "Swallowed" and "Everything Zen"—selling over 20 million records worldwide—these Londoners went on to become one of the defining alt-rock bands of the '90s. In a 2014 interview, with regard to Man on the Run, frontman Gavin Rossdale spoke about "staying true to your path, to your vocation and your passion." But does this statement of intent still apply today? Find out. "Selling The Drama," The ALTimate Tour—featuring Bush, Live and Our Lady Peace—rolls into the AVA Amphitheater.

click to enlarge 20292930_10155310693750250_9052632761556110738_n_1_.jpg
A Celebration of Friends sees an impressive lineup of pals—Anchorbaby, Barely Bipedal, Freezing Hands, The Gem Show, Pork Torta and Shit Knife—gather to help raise cash to aid of guitarist Leo Schwamm with mounting medical expenses due to protracted illness at Alliance For Global Justice.

This blues singer/guitarist's repertoire includes 1930s Depression Era blues and Ginsbergian Beat Generation poetry. Michael P. Nordberg engages at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.

The Limes celebrate the release of their debut album at Club Congress. AM Waves, Somniac, Logan Greene and Carnival add to the merriment.

Hungry? Like a side of funk with your scrambled eggs? Multi-instrumentalist Mik Garrison & The Funky Brunch stacks layer upon layer of musical loops in real time at La Cocina.

Brace yourselves; An epic night of hardcore awaits. South Floridians Ecostrike and Envision and North Carolina's Magnitude team up with Arizona's Get A Grip, Construct and Concrete Evidence. Mayhem is sure to ensue. All-ages at Ward6.

