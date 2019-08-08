Thursday, August 8, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Aug. 8
By Xavier Omar Otero
on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 11:18 AM
Harnessing power directly from the red rock mountains and vortexes of Sedona where he resides—or so we are asked to believe—decker.
(psychedelic/desert folk) channels electromagnetic Earth energy at Club Congress. He is flanked by Phoenicians Banana Gun
and Wyves.
This Brooklyn-born rapper’s parents—two college professors—christened him “The seeker of truth.” Known for his activism and strong political views on police brutality, racial stereotyping and the prison-industrial complex he told HuffPo that the youth possess the energy to take to the streets. Cautioning that activism cannot be done by just sitting at a computer, Talib Kweli
brings Hip Hop for Respect
to the Rialto Theatre. Tucson institution Jivin’ Scientists
kick things off.
Pianist and vocalist Sly Man & Sheryl Ann
pick jazz, blues, pop and a few surprises from the American Songbook in the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort.
DJs Atom Energy
and Lunar Fluxx
drop a motherlode of house. Deeper happens at Bar Passé.
