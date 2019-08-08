The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Arts and Culture / Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Aug. 8

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge decker. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • decker.
Harnessing power directly from the red rock mountains and vortexes of Sedona where he resides—or so we are asked to believe—decker. (psychedelic/desert folk) channels electromagnetic Earth energy at Club Congress. He is flanked by Phoenicians Banana Gun and Wyves.

This Brooklyn-born rapper’s parents—two college professors—christened him “The seeker of truth.” Known for his activism and strong political views on police brutality, racial stereotyping and the prison-industrial complex he told HuffPo that the youth possess the energy to take to the streets. Cautioning that activism cannot be done by just sitting at a computer, Talib Kweli brings Hip Hop for Respect to the Rialto Theatre. Tucson institution Jivin’ Scientists kick things off.

Pianist and vocalist Sly Man & Sheryl Ann pick jazz, blues, pop and a few surprises from the American Songbook in the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort.

DJs Atom Energy and Lunar Fluxx drop a motherlode of house. Deeper happens at Bar Passé.  

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque

Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque @ The Hut

Second Saturday of every month, 8-11 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

DO(OM) Yoga

Slow & low will be the tempo in this yin-based yoga class, inspired by a doom metal… More

@ Floor Polish Sundays, 8-9 p.m. 408 N 4th Avenue

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Condemning Racism (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Zia Records hosting Tool listening party (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Is At It Again: Trump Edition (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Man Arrested for Damaging, Stealing Water Tanks Left For Migrants (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Consoling The Wounded (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation