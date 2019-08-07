Zia Records hosting Tool listening party

At long last, metal legends Tool are releasing a new album! After a 13-year studio silence, Tool's fifth album, Fear Inoculum, is being released Friday, Aug. 30. And every Zia Records location is celebrating with a listening party.
On Thursday, Aug. 29 at midnight, Zia Records are listening to Tool and selling Fear Inoculum as: a deluxe physical art object, a limited edition tri-fold soft pack video brochure, featuring a compact disc, 4" HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, 2 watt speaker, 30+ page book, and download card, which includes access to bonus music not included on the CD.
Tucson's Zia Records is located at 3370 E. Speedway Blvd. For more information, visit ziarecords.com/tool