Courtesy photo

The Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Monday morning for allegedly damaging and stealing water tanks meant for migrants.Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, the 40-year-old founder of the armed, vigilante group Veterans on Patrol, will face two felony counts of third-degree burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage.Meyer has a history of tampering with water tanks placed in the desert by humanitarian groups and posted multiple videos of himself emptying tanks several times last year.PCSD Public Information Officer James Allerton said the department received several reports of damage and/or theft of water barrels on private properties in the Three Points and Arivaca areas.An incident on July 12 where several water barrels on private property were damaged and or taken prompted an investigation.On Monday morning, around 10 a.m., deputies responded to a report of suspicious individuals in the desert in the Three Points area where they made contact with Meyer. He was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail where he was held on a $4,450 bond.Meyer made headlines last year when he started a conspiracy theory that a homeless camp near Interstate 19 and West Valencia Road was the site of a pedophilia and human trafficking ring with global reach. Police investigated and found no evidence that the site was used for such a purpose.Meyer was also arrested in July and December last year.