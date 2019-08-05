Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
Tucson will be hosting its own sky lantern festival this August in a magical night of music, games and the sky lantern event.
There will be a challenge course, lawn games, face painting and food vendors. Cozy up to the fire pits and listen to live music until dusk, then get ready to set your lantern off into the night sky.
When: Saturday, August 31
5 – 10 p.m.
Where: 4600 N Silverbell Road
Tickets: General admission $55
Kids 4-11 $15
Kids 0-3 Free
*Sky lanterns are 100% biodegradable and are tracked for easy cleanup. Sky lanterns will not be released if bad weather is expected. They are designed to descend only when low on fuel and run no risk of causing a fire.
