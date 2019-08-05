The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Monday, August 5, 2019

Cinema / Do This!

'Skin' Explores White Supremacy and Redemption

Posted By on Mon, Aug 5, 2019 at 10:55 AM


White supremacist Bryon Widner (Jamie Bell), after being raised on a doctrine of hate within a skinhead camp, has a change of heart when he finds love with a single mother (Danielle Macdonald). Of course, putting a skinhead past behind you, especially when you’ve opted to tattoo your face with hate images, is not an easy thing.

Writer-director Guy Nattiv, basing his film on the true story of Bryon Widner, does a nice job of showing that redemption sometimes comes at a high price. Bell is great here as Widner, as is Macdonald as the woman who manages to love him even though he’s a complete asshole.

The film feels like a distant cousin of the Edward Norton-starring American History X, although it doesn’t have near the artistry of that movie. Still, the movie is a solid story, well-acted, and proof that Bell is perhaps a bigger actor than his resume has revealed. Supporting cast includes Bill Camp as the leader of the skinhead camp, and Vera Farmiga as his nurturing yet classless and evil wife. Blink and you’ll miss a quick appearance by Mary Stuart Masterson as Agent Jackie Marks. She acts that part like she’s in a different movie, but it’s fun to see her all the same. (Available to stream during a limited theatrical release).

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Bob Grimm

  • Adventures in the Screen Trade

    Tarantino is back with the spectacular Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Aug 1, 2019

  • A Real Kick

    The Art of Self Defense may be the funniest dark comedy of the year
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Jul 25, 2019

  • Greater Gators

    Crawl is good ol’-fashioned summer fun
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Jul 18, 2019
  • More »

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Mondays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

World's Largest Golf Outing

The World's Largest Golf Outing (WLGO) is about having a great day of golf with friends, family… More

@ Arizona National Golf Club Mon., Aug. 5, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. 9777 E. Sabino Greens Drive

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: The Captors (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. The Best Example Of a Desegregated School District May Be Headed For The History Books (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Sky Lantern Festival (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Adoptable Pet: Lazarus (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Dirty White Boy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation