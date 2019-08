click to enlarge

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) will begin offering American Kennel Club’s (AKC) Canine Good Citizen training starting Wednesday, August 14.The AKC’s Canine Good Citizen (CGC) Training Program is designed to recognize dogs that have good manners at home and in the community. This program stresses responsible dog ownership for owners and basic training and good manners for dogs. The CGC TEST consists of 10 skills needed by all well-mannered dogs including meeting new people, grooming basics, walking on a loose leash, and commands such as sit, down, stay, and come.“I love teaching people and their dogs. It’s amazing to witness the bond that forms when people are able to better communicate with their dogs. Canine Good Citizen is a great way to connect, bond, and learn how to interact with your dog so you can have a rewarding relationship with your dog as a well-mannered family member and community member. I hope that through CGC training that we are able to avoid any issues in the home and have more dogs stay with their forever families,” said Veronica Zimmerman, HSSA’s CGC Trainer.Classes will be held each Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for six weeks. Upcoming programs will be held on different days and times. The cost per dog is $150, or $125 for dogs adopted from HSSA. Each dog must be partnered with their own handler. All dogs who pass the 10 step CGC test may receive a certificate from the American Kennel Club.To register, or get more information, visit www.HSSAZ.org/CGC