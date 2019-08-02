XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, August 2 - 4

Friday, Aug. 2
Hosted by KXCI's Marty Kool,
the eighth annual House Rockin' Blues Review is a West Coast Blues explosion. This year's event features Junior Watson, Billy Watson
and Taryn Donath,
backed by
the all-star rhythm section of Troy Sandow
and Marty Dodson
at El Casino Ballroom. The Bryan Dean Trio
kicks off this barnburner. Proceeds will benefit KXCI Community Radio.
During the '90s, this alt-folk singer fronted a noisy post-grunge band, Verbena
. In 2003, after the band dissolved, he found a piece of himself that had been missing and began recording American Hearts
(Fat Possum Records), a transmutation towards a minimal folk sound. Despite a few modern conventions—the sparing use of a synth or drum machine—the sorrow at the heart of his music is timeless. A.A. Bondy
renders "Images of Love" at Club Congress.
As humanity plunges into its darkest hour, the fog of existence has finally cleared thanks to the fruits (and campy VHS tape clips) of your favorite found footage collective, Everything Is Terrible! a
t 191 Toole.
Flatland Cavalry
"We're all just out of college. By the time you're out of school, you'll have it all figured out, we were told. But that's not really how it is," said bandleader Cleto Cordero. Red Dirt country outfit Flatland Cavalry
of Lubbock, Texas, storm The Rock with The Cole Trains
of Safford, Arizona, in tow.
Bryan Thomas Parker & Friends
dole out "lizard-flavored roots and rhythm," enough to make you shed your skin at Sky Bar.
Led by vocalist (retired Command Sergeant Major) Connie Brannock
, Little House of Funk
, like a violent thunderstorm, will energize the evening air with R&B as part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series at Main Gate Square.
"Round & Round": Niki J Crawford
, one of L.A.'s hottest soul/blues/funk bands, return to Monterey Court.
Mother's House
finds August resident DJ Mother Tierra
spinning an eclectic mix poolside at Hotel McCoy.
Beloved acoustic performers Sam & Dante
play original jazz and ragtime with a twist of whimsy at Westbound.
From Barrio Santa Rosa, this bajo sexto and accordion-driven conjunto specialize in a polka and música norteño so intoxicating that one can easily lose their volition and dance with abandon. Pedro Y Los Liricos
are at Exo Roast Co.
The Telecasters
Hank Topless
will surely howl and snarl, during this psycho country skirmish, when The Hank Topless Band
(featuring ax-man Loren Dircks
) and Kentucky country/rockabilly picker Michael Monroe Goodman
take to the stage outdoors on the plaza at Hotel Congress.
Saturday, Aug. 3
In 2017, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appointed this Japanese pop star as a Goodwill Ambassador for his work visiting refugee camps around the world. "Under the Same Sky," Miyavi
brings the No Sleep Till Tokyo Tour in for a stop at 191 Toole.
Fronted by vocalist Randy Cordeiro
, Super Diamond: A Tribute to Neil Diamond
play a verisimilitude of the hits that transformed the real Diamond into an international pop icon at the Rialto Theatre. Like a pearl handled pistol, The Lola Torch Trio
lend dangerous intrigue.
DJ Jahmar International
hosts Locals Only Saturdays. This installment sees J Sims, Jase, Super Sick, Pharaoh Abstract
and Suuugggaaarrr
perform at Mr. Head's.
Mutiny: DJ NoirTech
spins alt/'80s/indie/electronic/industrial at the Surly Wench Pub.
Guitarist extraordinaire Pete Fine
is Beyond Words a
t House of Bards.
An evening of time-honored Latin American music with Tradiciones Entre Peruanos
unfolds at Exo Roast Co.
Hosted by Marley B
and Johnny Rubix
, For The Love: Sanctuary features performances by Jaca Zulu, Lizzy Page, Vinney Mendez, EZ Goin, UG Desert Artists, Jaron Ikner, Street Blues Family y mas.
Donations support the political committee Tucson Families Free & Together in the effort to persuade voters to make Tucson a sanctuary city this November at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery.
Break out your holy water sprinkler. Los Diablos, Drug Thirsty Mule, Conqueror Worm
and Gun Runners
play "The Devil's Music" at Irene's Holy Donuts.
Golden Boots
Imagine that... It's an art party! Artist Dimitri Manos
' latest work, "Up to Bat," is a 3-dimensional installation utilizing salvaged materials. The opening reception features a live set by Golden Boots
at How Sweet It Was. DJ Ponytail Cruiser
provides ambience.
"Train, Train, take me on out of this town." With no original members, Southern fried hard rockers Blackfoot
perdure at Encore.
Sunday, Aug. 4
On Lucas Acid
(Fake Four, 2018), frontperson/lyricist Chris Martinez
came out as a transgender
Moodie Black
woman. The result: An unflinchingly ferocious album of trans anthems with a glitch-laden industrial edge. "The biggest difference was just being able to write freely, openly and honestly," said Martinez. "Once you come out, there's a whole host of issues that you don't really consider. This record has a lot of that in there." Pioneers in noise rap, Moodie Black
are at Club Congress with Coolzey, Liquid Space
and Atmosphere
.
Like your toast with jam? Mik & The Funky Brunch
provide family-friendly funk at La Cocina.
Jazz saxophonist Autumn Dominguez
leads her quartet at Bar Passé.
All for One and One for Ball sees FebboFuentes, Billy Sedlmayr, Heroes Reunion, Amy Mendoza & the Strange Vacation, The Bennu, Golden Boots
and Loveland
circle the wagons in support of beloved local guitarist Joe Fanning
, who was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer at Tap + Bottle–Downtown.
Is it real? Out on The Simulation Tour, Born Of Osiris
wheel into The Rock with Michigan harcore/punks Spite
.