Laughing Stock: Find Comedy in Patriotism and Bisbee

click to enlarge Anwar Newton on Facebook

Anwar Newton, patriot, turns tears to laughs at the Snarks and Stripes comedy show.

Comedy at the Wench presents Snarks and Stripes on Monday, July 29. It starts at 8 p.m. but there’s a pre-show open mic at 7 p.m.The event promises a full-throated celebration of the Constitution’s number one priority -Freedom of Speech. Expect to laugh through your tears about immigration, racism, abortion, climate change and the 2020 election.Phoenix comedians Anwar Newton and Tristan Bowling top the bill co-hosted by Merrari and John “Jon Jon” Hernandez.Newton is the host of This Week Sucks Tonight, a weekly feature at Standup-Live, and recently hosted the July 3 Roast of America at the Crescent Ballroom. The Phoenix New Times named him the city’s Best Comedian Of 2017.Tucson comedy’s favorite conservative, Dominic DiTolla, can count on a counterpoint by progressive activist Alex Kack, formerly host of Tucson’s monthly Laughing Liberally comedy series. Kack returned earlier this year from a sojourn in the thick of Washington, D.C. politics.Local civil rights attorney Stacy Scheff rounds out the bill along with neo-hippie Amber Frame and Dave Margolis, who runs a semi-monthly comedy showcase at Casa Marana.The show is for ages 21 and older. Admission is by donation; $5 or more is suggested. All proceeds go to the comedians.Chuckleheads Comedy Club and Bar opened auspiciously with a hit comedy show on Monday, April 22. Reservations came in so fast that the club added a second show. The draw was Bisbee resident and internationally celebrated comedian Doug Stanhope and his friends, including Tucson’s Kristine Levine, co-host of the World-Famous Frank Show on KFMA and a former cast member of Portlandia.Bisbee’s excitement about the club was such that a packed house even turned out for a much less heralded soft opening the week before, the first of Chuckleheads’ Sunday open mic series. Just four comedians showed up for that; Roy Lee Reynolds, Tony Bruhn, Tom DiTolla and Andrew Scott car-pooled from Tucson. They formed the core of a half-dozen Tucson comedians who now regularly hang out at the Sunday night mic.Reynolds booked the original four into a June showcase at Chuckleheads. On Wednesday, July 31, he’ll introduce even more Tucson comedy to Bisbee’s entertainment scene. Titled Glue and Paint Chips Comedy, the show features Andrea Salazar as host of a lineup including Reynolds, Mo Urban, producer of Black Rock Comedy, Roxy Merrari and Matt Ziemak.It’s no coincidence that Chuckleheads continues to attract both new and veteran comedy talent from all over Arizona and the U.S. A comedian himself, the club’s owner and bartender Matt Becker has a long-standing professional and personal relationship with Stanhope.It was visits with Stanhope in Bisbee that persuaded Becker and his wife Rebecca Clark to move there from their home of 20 years in Anchorage, Alaska. Without Stanhope, Becker might not have landed in Anchorage, either. “Doug and I went up there to do comedy shows and just hang out,” Becker says. “He already had gone up there once and caused a terror.”Becker says that in Anchorage he found work at the biggest bar in town. “I did a (comedy) show there and then they … asked me if I would work the day bar. They had tried strippers and they did okay. I just basically did what I normally do like I do here—do magic, tell jokes, just make sure people have fun. I was bringing in three times whatever rang before.”“I went to school for journalism and realized people quit reading and they kept drinking, so I jumped ship and I think I did it right.”In recent years, comedy has taken a back berth.“I don’t have to do it,” he says. “I don’t want to be one of those narcissistic guys that opens a club and just goes, ‘Look. I’m going to go do comedy.”Asked what makes him such a successful bartender, Becker credits ADHD.“I think it helps in the bar business because you tell me what you want and I get it quickly because I’ll forget and then go do a card trick for that guy, go change the keg, go do this or that. I have five conversations going with five different areas of the bar. A focused person is going to be stocking until he’s finished.”Becker is at least focused enough to plan ahead for big special events as well as club events six days a week.”We’re doing a big circus show for Labor Day,” he says. “We’re doing auditions now.”