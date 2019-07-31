The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Do This! / News / Pets and Beasts

August 1 is the Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge Dogs with birthday hats - BIGSTOCK
  • Bigstock
  • Dogs with birthday hats
August 1st is Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs. It’s a day to celebrate all of the homeless dogs who are in shelters waiting to meet their forever families. At the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) it will be a special day.

HSSA’s Dog Days in the Desert Summer Campers learned how to make dog friendly Frosty Paw treats during their last week of camp. HSSA’s volunteers will be going around on Thursday, Aug. 1st giving each dog a delicious Frosty Paw treat and giving them some extra TLC.

Frosty Paw treats are easy to make and you only need a few ingredients.

Ingredients:
· 32 ounces of plain yogurt
· 1 jar of baby food carrots, or baby food meat, or one mashed banana
· 2-3 Tablespoons of Honey
· 2-3 Tablespoons of Peanut Butter

Mix all the ingredients and freeze in an ice cube tray. Once fully frozen you can give the treats to your pup to enjoy.

You can help make a difference for homeless dogs at HSSA by making a donation at www.HSSAZ.org/DONATE.

*Always check with your veterinarian before giving to your pet to verify there are no health risks for your pet.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Monique Conway, HSSA

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Improv Happy Hour

Improv Happy Hour @ Tucson Improv Movement

Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through Aug. 30

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

World Margarita Championship

Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Original Restaurants partner together to bring the World Margarita… More

@ Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa Fri., Aug. 2, 6:30-9 p.m. 245 E. Ina Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Who Wins When People Trash TUSD? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Hate and Prayers (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Moscow Mitch (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to rock, Tuesday, July 30 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Extreme Supremes (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation