August 1 is the Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs

Dogs with birthday hats

August 1st is Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs. It’s a day to celebrate all of the homeless dogs who are in shelters waiting to meet their forever families. At the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) it will be a special day.HSSA’s Dog Days in the Desert Summer Campers learned how to make dog friendly Frosty Paw treats during their last week of camp. HSSA’s volunteers will be going around on Thursday, Aug. 1st giving each dog a delicious Frosty Paw treat and giving them some extra TLC.Frosty Paw treats are easy to make and you only need a few ingredients.Ingredients:· 32 ounces of plain yogurt· 1 jar of baby food carrots, or baby food meat, or one mashed banana· 2-3 Tablespoons of Honey· 2-3 Tablespoons of Peanut ButterMix all the ingredients and freeze in an ice cube tray. Once fully frozen you can give the treats to your pup to enjoy.You can help make a difference for homeless dogs at HSSA by making a donation at www.HSSAZ.org/DONATE.*Always check with your veterinarian before giving to your pet to verify there are no health risks for your pet.