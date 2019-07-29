The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, July 29, 2019

Harry and the Potters, Live at the Library!

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 2:08 PM

Wizards, muggles and fantastic beasts, rejoice! Harry and the Potters are returning to the Library for their 2019 Summer Tour!

Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Rd.

This event is free, but space is limited to the first 200 people who arrive.

What would happen if Harry Potter quit the quidditch team, stole a time turner and started a punk rock band with himself from an earlier point in the time-space continuum? The answer is Harry and the Potters!

Costumes are encouraged.

