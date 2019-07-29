Monday, July 29, 2019
Harry and the Potters, Live at the Library!
Wizards, muggles and fantastic beasts, rejoice! Harry and the Potters
are returning to the Library for their 2019 Summer Tour!
Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 5 to 6 p.m.
Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Rd.
This event is free, but space is limited to the first 200 people who arrive.
What would happen if Harry Potter quit the quidditch team, stole a time turner and started a punk rock band with himself from an earlier point in the time-space continuum? The answer is Harry and the Potters!
Costumes are encouraged.
