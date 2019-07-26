XOXO: Where to rock, Friday, July 26

Gird your loins. Post-rock instrumentalists Carbon Canyon
share their penchant for "Black Magic and Pornography" at 191 Toole. They share the bill with the culturally appropriated "Groovysmo" of Ricky Shimo's Anchorbaby
—inhabitants of the borderland where multinational entities—McDonald's and Coca-Cola—coexist with horchata and carne asada sold from a carreta in perfectly pitched harmony. As an added bonus Wooden Tooth DJs spin. Details here.
"Fairies wear boots and you gotta believe me." From the portal of Hell, otherwise known as Los Angeles, Black Sabbitch are at Club Congress. Details here.
Led by two-time Grammy nominated multi-instrumentalist Chip Dabney
, The AmoSphere
dabble in every genre imaginable at Chicago Bar. Details here.
"Born a fucking suspect/To a corrupted system." Metalcorists Without Crows
"Resist" at Ward6 with Remain and Sustain
and Slow Descent
. Details here.
Violent by Nature,
Tucson thrash metalists, have been inciting mosh pit frenzy since 1986. Atrophy
unleash the mania at Encore. St. Madness, Dedwin
and Mechanics of the Mind
add layers of chaos.
Showcasing some of the Old Pueblo's top and up-and-coming turntablists, Funk Yo House Fridays goes off at Irene's Holy Donuts. Details here.
Lana Del Rabies
This installment of Nitecall sees Phoenix's experimental/electronic/noise sculptress Lana Del Rabies
join DJ Mijito
to drop death bombs of genre-bending darkwave, electronica, industrial and techno at R Bar. Details here.
A perfect pairing for date night: Naim's A Jazz Trio is at Exo Roast Co. Details here.
In a previous life, before moving to Tucson, this rockabilly raconteur co-opted his surname during his stint with Boston's Foul Mouthed Elves
. Guitar chugging away, his stories tell of a hardscrabble life while the wallop of his kick drum sets an energetic pace. Al Foul
plays Westbound. Details here.