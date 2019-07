XOXO: Where to rock, Friday, July 26

click to enlarge Courtesy

The AmoSphere

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Lana Del Rabies

Gird your loins. Post-rock instrumentalistsshare their penchant for "Black Magic and Pornography" at 191 Toole. They share the bill with the culturally appropriated "Groovysmo" of—inhabitants of the borderland where multinational entities—McDonald's and Coca-Cola—coexist with horchata and carne asada sold from a carreta in perfectly pitched harmony. As an added bonus Wooden Tooth DJs spin. Details here. "Fairies wear boots and you gotta believe me." From the portal of Hell, otherwise known as Los Angeles, Black Sabbitch are at Club Congress. Details here. Led by two-time Grammy nominated multi-instrumentalistdabble in every genre imaginable at Chicago Bar. Details here. "Born a fucking suspect/To a corrupted system." Metalcorists"Resist" at Ward6 withandTucson thrash metalists, have been inciting mosh pit frenzy since 1986.unleash the mania at Encore.andadd layers of chaos.Showcasing some of the Old Pueblo's top and up-and-coming turntablists, Funk Yo House Fridays goes off at Irene's Holy Donuts. Details here. This installment of Nitecall sees Phoenix's experimental/electronic/noise sculptressjointo drop death bombs of genre-bending darkwave, electronica, industrial and techno at R Bar. Details here. A perfect pairing for date night: Naim's A Jazz Trio is at Exo Roast Co. Details here. In a previous life, before moving to Tucson, this rockabilly raconteur co-opted his surname during his stint with Boston's. Guitar chugging away, his stories tell of a hardscrabble life while the wallop of his kick drum sets an energetic pace.plays Westbound. Details here.