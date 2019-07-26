The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, July 26, 2019

Arts and Culture / Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to rock, Friday, July 26

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 11:10 AM

Gird your loins. Post-rock instrumentalists Carbon Canyon share their penchant for "Black Magic and Pornography" at 191 Toole. They share the bill with the culturally appropriated "Groovysmo" of Ricky Shimo's Anchorbaby—inhabitants of the borderland where multinational entities—McDonald's and Coca-Cola—coexist with horchata and carne asada sold from a carreta in perfectly pitched harmony.  As an added bonus Wooden Tooth DJs spin. Details here.

"Fairies wear boots and you gotta believe me." From the portal of Hell, otherwise known as Los Angeles, Black Sabbitch are at Club Congress. Details here.

click to enlarge The AmoSphere - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • The AmoSphere
Led by two-time Grammy nominated multi-instrumentalist Chip Dabney, The AmoSphere dabble in every genre imaginable at Chicago Bar. Details here.

"Born a fucking suspect/To a corrupted system." Metalcorists Without Crows "Resist" at Ward6 with Remain and Sustain and Slow Descent. Details here.

Violent by Nature, Tucson thrash metalists, have been inciting mosh pit frenzy since 1986. Atrophy unleash the mania at Encore. St. Madness, Dedwin and Mechanics of the Mind add layers of chaos.

Showcasing some of the Old Pueblo's top and up-and-coming turntablists, Funk Yo House Fridays goes off at Irene's Holy Donuts. Details here.

click to enlarge Lana Del Rabies - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Lana Del Rabies
This installment of Nitecall sees Phoenix's experimental/electronic/noise sculptress Lana Del Rabies join DJ Mijito to drop death bombs of genre-bending darkwave, electronica, industrial and techno at R Bar. Details here.

A perfect pairing for date night: Naim's A Jazz Trio is at Exo Roast Co. Details here.

In a previous life, before moving to Tucson, this rockabilly raconteur co-opted his surname during his stint with Boston's Foul Mouthed Elves. Guitar chugging away, his stories tell of a hardscrabble life while the wallop of his kick drum sets an energetic pace. Al Foul plays Westbound. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
DO(OM) Yoga

DO(OM) Yoga @ Floor Polish

Sundays, 8-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

I Mom So Hard

I Mom So Hard – Mom’s Night Out: Round 2 comedy show at AVA Amphitheater.… More

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Fri., July 26, 8-9:30 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Mueller Hearing (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Register to vote in Tucson's primary by Monday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. How much is Arizona spending to bail out private schools? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to rock, Thursday, July 25 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Police looking for $50,000 in stolen paintings (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation