The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Friday, July 26, 2019

Do This! / Education / Outdoors / Pets and Beasts

Insect Insanity at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 9:31 AM

click image COURTESY OF THE ARIZONA-SONORA DESERT MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is celebrating the plethora of amazing insects that live in the Sonoran Desert July 27 from 5 - 9 p.m. during their Insect Insanity night.

Children of all ages can learn about local bugs, make their own wearable antennae, see moths, butterflies and beetles, and even...try eating cricket-infused treats.

Meet American wildlife artist Guy Coheleach and draw your own rendition of a Sonoran wild cat, pet a stingray and explore in the packrat playhouse.

Bring a black light to look for fluorescing insects along the walkways! Museum docents would be happy to tell you all about the insects you find.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Meredith O'Neil

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 3-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

I Mom So Hard

I Mom So Hard – Mom’s Night Out: Round 2 comedy show at AVA Amphitheater.… More

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Fri., July 26, 8-9:30 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Mueller Hearing (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Register to vote in Tucson's primary by Monday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. How much is Arizona spending to bail out private schools? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to rock, Thursday, July 25 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Police looking for $50,000 in stolen paintings (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation