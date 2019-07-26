Friday, July 26, 2019
Insect Insanity at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Posted
By Meredith O'Neil
on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 9:31 AM
click image
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
-
Courtesy of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
is celebrating the plethora of amazing insects that live in the Sonoran Desert July 27 from 5 - 9 p.m. during their Insect Insanity night
.
Children of all ages can learn about local bugs, make their own wearable antennae, see moths, butterflies and beetles, and even...try eating cricket-infused treats.
Meet American wildlife artist Guy Coheleach and draw your own rendition of a Sonoran wild cat, pet a stingray and explore in the packrat playhouse.
Bring a black light to look for fluorescing insects along the walkways! Museum docents would be happy to tell you all about the insects you find.
Tags: Insects, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Museums, Nature, Bugs, Image