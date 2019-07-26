The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, July 26, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 27: On Kevin Sumlin, Arizona football and the Pac-12 Football Landscape

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 12:21 PM

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak are back after a week off to discuss the Pac-12 football landscape roughly a month before kickoff.

The duo break down each of the conference's 12 teams and whether they can reach their over/under set by Vegas this fall.

They follow that up by picking their players of the year in the conference and whether the Pac-12 will get a team into the College Football Playoff this season.

Tune in each Friday for a new episode of the Weekly's only sports podcast.

