The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Arts and Culture / Do This! / Fun in General / Music

XOXO: Where to rock, Wednesday, July 24

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge Shane Smith and The Saints - COURTESY RICHLYNN GROUP
  • Courtesy Richlynn Group
  • Shane Smith and The Saints

From the outset, they set their sails for deeper seas, not knowing exactly where they would land. On Hail Mary (Geronimo West, 2019) producer Mark Neeham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons) sought to capture these Austinites’ high-energy, folksy, roots rockin’ country live act—with outstanding four-part harmonies—unadulterated in the studio.

“If I’m going to be singing something every night,” said Shane Smith, the band’s main songwriter, “I like to sing with an honest conviction.”
Shane Smith & The Saints are at The Rock tonight at 7 p.m. Drew Cooper offers up a cure for “Hangovers and Heartaches” during the opening slot.More details here.

In a rare pairing, Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents, Bin Hu on acoustic Spanish guitar and guzhengist Jing Xia performing a diverse program where East meets West. It features compositions by Enrique Granados, Isaac Albéniz, Chenyu Huang and Wang Zhou at Holsclaw Hall at 7 p.m. Details here.

Their resumes are off-the-charts: Carmine Appice’s includes work with Vanilla Fudge, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Ozborne and others. Vinny Appice pounded pagan skins for Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Rick Derringer and John Lennon to name a few. Two of the world’s most iconic drummers, The Appice Brothers battle to the finish at Encore tonight at 7 p.m. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
I Mom So Hard

I Mom So Hard @ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater

Fri., July 26, 8-9:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

I Mom So Hard

I Mom So Hard – Mom’s Night Out: Round 2 comedy show at AVA Amphitheater.… More

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Fri., July 26, 8-9:30 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. How much is Arizona spending to bail out private schools? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Police looking for $50,000 in stolen paintings (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Boris Baby (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Phoenix Sky Harbor switches to desert landscape to save water, money (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Why the Common Wisdom About TUSD's Declining Enrollment Is Wrong (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation