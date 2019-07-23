XOXO: Where to rock, Tuesday, July 23

It's an all-ages event sure to surfeit the senses. Striving to provide safe community shows, Tucson Pyrate Punx presents Potbelly
, Bleach Party USA
, Sucker for the Sour
and Whiskey Drunk a
t the Spark Project Collective.
“When you don’t pick up the phone I make up what you said.”
Bellows
is the imaginative bedroom recording project of NYC songwriter/producer Oliver Kalb
at Club Congress. He plays with ambient experimentalist Gabrielle Smith
aka Gabby’s World
and Friend PR.
Outer Spaces
is the indie rock project of Baltimore songwriter Cara Beth Satalino
. Their latest, Gazing Globe, was written during a tumultuous period where Satalino grappled with anxiety and self-doubt. Like a gazing globe—for centuries believed to ward off evil and bring good luck—it may never provide a clear mirror image. If you gaze into its murky reflection long enough you might glimpse at your true self. They play with Radiator Hospital, Jess Matsen
and Rough Draft
at Wooden Tooth Records.