Tuesday, July 23, 2019

XOXO: Where to rock, Tuesday, July 23

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 9:42 AM

Bellows - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Bellows

It's an all-ages event sure to surfeit the senses. Striving to provide safe community shows, Tucson Pyrate Punx presents Potbelly, Bleach Party USA, Sucker for the Sour and Whiskey Drunk at the Spark Project Collective.

“When you don’t pick up the phone I make up what you said.”
Bellows is the imaginative bedroom recording project of NYC songwriter/producer Oliver Kalb at Club Congress. He plays with ambient experimentalist Gabrielle Smith aka Gabby’s World and Friend PR.

Outer Spaces is the indie rock project of Baltimore songwriter Cara Beth Satalino. Their latest, Gazing Globe, was written during a tumultuous period where Satalino grappled with anxiety and self-doubt. Like a gazing globe—for centuries believed to ward off evil and bring good luck—it may never provide a clear mirror image. If you gaze into its murky reflection long enough you might glimpse at your true self. They play with Radiator Hospital, Jess Matsen and Rough Draft at Wooden Tooth Records.

