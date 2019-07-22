The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, July 22, 2019

Pets and Beasts

Adoptable Pet: Cupcake Needs a Home

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge cupcake_872604.jpg
“Hi there! My name is Cupcake and I am a 1-year-old girl. I am a mellow girl who absolutely loves to be pet. I have done well with kittens but do not have any experience with dogs or kids. I came to HSSA as a stray and hope to find a loving home that can show me how great life can be. I tested positive for Feline Leukemia (FeLV) which means I will need to live in a low-stress home and live exclusively indoors. I can go to a home with other FeLV positive cats, as well as, FeLV negative cats that have been properly vaccinated against the disease. Our adoption policy includes free FeLV testing and vaccinations for potential adopters’ current cats in the home if considering adopting an FeLV positive cat like me from HSSA. Cats with FeLV can live long and healthy lives."

- Cupcake

To learn more about feline leukemia visit http://bit.ly/WhatIsFelineLeukemia.” Meet Cupcake at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.

