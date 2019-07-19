XOXO: Where to Rock this Weekend, July 19 to 21

Friday, July 19



In July 2017, Chester Bennington, vocalist for Linkin Park and a father of six who had battled depression for years, was found dead in his Southern California home. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging. Lethal Injektion, Outsiders, Dirty Magic, Within A Dream and The Diversion Program front the Second Annual Chester Bennington Tribute at The Rock. Former Linkin Park bassist Scott Koziol is scheduled to perform and DJ Bea7s will fill in the spaces with sounds. All proceeds will benefit mental health and awareness programs. Details here.





Tipping a Kangol bucket hat in homage, Club ’90s presents the Stranger Things ’80s Dance Party. DJ Jeffrey spins all the monster jams from the decade that brought us the side ponytail and parachute pants at the Rialto Theatre tonight.



Hailing from “The Land of Enchantment,” death metal act Dysphotic travel “Away From the Light” deep into “The Formless Void" tonight at Ward6, bolstered by locals Death Church, Guardians, Single Finger Theory and Despair. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Details here.



Epic space rockers duo Silver Cloud Express perform an early show at Crave Coffee Bar with special guests Jillian & The Giants. The show starts at 7 p.m. Details here.



Like jazz? Head east. Comprised of pianist Keaton Wilson and double bassist Charlie Welty, featuring percussionist Gil Rodriguez, The Welty-Wilson Trio perform original modern jazz compositions and selections from the New American songbook at Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden at 7 p.m. Details here.



Like a mirage, this guitarist/oud player's experimental folk compositions mirror his Joshua Tree, California desert surroundings where you can find beauty in a sun-ravaged environment. Derek Monypeny & Michael Henderson communicate a lot with few words at Solar Culture Gallery starting at 8 p.m. Details here.

Phoenix slackers Nanami Ozone demonstrate “The Art of Sleeping In” at Club Congress along with DIY callejeros Lenguas Largas, shoegazers Mute Swan and Texans Soft Sweater. The starts at 8 p.m. Details here.



Tracing back the roots of country music from the verdant trails of Appalachia to the gritty streets of Bakersfield, Freddy Parish hosts Dry ’n’ Dusty at Exo Roast Co. Doors open at 7 p.m. Details here.



In the spirit of plunging pastel V-necks, double-breasted suits with rolled sleeves and loafers (as worn by stylish detectives Crockett and Tubbs), DJ NoirTech presides over the Miami Vice ’80s Dance Party at the Surly Wench Pub. Details here.



Slackerdom as defined by Phoenix nerdcore outfit Snailmate is “All I look forward to is chilling out/All of my memories center around how much I enjoy becoming one with the couch.” The group sets the bar at Brodie’s tavern with Gila Byte and Los Diablos Gordos at 9 p.m.



Two members of Funky Bonz, local guitar legend Doug “Hurricane” Floyd and Thomas “TK” Kennedy, celebrate their 50th birthdays at Sky Bar with Latin fusionists Santa Pachita passing around the holy hip flask. Details here. The show starts at 9 p.m.



Performing a soulful union of acoustic Música desde el Corazón, FebboFuentes entertain at The Dusty Monk Pub at 9 p.m. Details here.



In the twilight, as part of the Friday Night Live Free Concert Series, whet your appetite with the aromas and sounds of The French Quarter. The Muffulettas dish up some tunes at Gentle Ben’s starting at 7:30 p.m. Details here.







Saturday, July 20

A cannonade of distorted guitars plays perfect foil to naiveté. “Attention Seeker” Lydia Night reminds you to “Feel Your Feelings Fool!” Night is unafraid to express hers.



“I don’t give a fuck if someone doesn’t like what I have to say. No matter what, if people can relate to the music then it’s worth it. That’s what is cool for me.”



Teen pop-punks The Regrettes “Stop and Go” at 191 Toole flanked by the surfer pop meets post-punk of Hot Flash Heat Wave and The Great Citizens. The doors open at 7 p.m. Details here.





With rippling waves of reverb-drenched guitar, the kind that bites with a certain seaside twang, Shrimp Chaperone are providing the musical background for Día De Las Luchas. Oh, yeah, and there’s a bunch of luchadores too (schedule to be announced) at The Rialto Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m. Details here.



Be sure to wear your Sunday best because Church Pants, Harvey on Broadway, Wrought Iron and Duo and the Why Nots are rocking a Veterans Benefit Show at Irene’s Holy Donuts.Details here.



It’s a summertime house party! BAHA Fest 2 mashes up out-of-towners and local talent alike. With sets by Asa Martin (New Mexico), Mary Wander (Maryland), Gutless (Florida) and Tucson’s Logan Green, Paloma Colacion, The Rifle and Dr. Soap y mas it will be a big party. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. at Baja Audio Heads Association. Details here.



“Hey, Look at Me" musicians from San Pedro, California, rock/folk/punks Jason Paul & the Know It Alls “Eat Humble Pie at Wooden Tooth Records. Feverfew add a dose of reverb-tinged anxiety. The show starts at 8 p.m. Details here.



Hard rockers Beyond the Firewall, Noise Field and Junk James are at Sky Bar at 9 p.m. Details here.



Featuring two-time Grammy nominee pianist/ composer Enrique “Hank” Feldman, Acerekó performs Afro-Cuban/jazz/pop at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. Rumor has that a mysterious guest violinist will sit it. The show starts at 6 p.m. Details here.



Looking for something interactive? Harness the power of your voice and connect to a higher frequency. Sanskrit Chanting to Heal Yourself introduces group chanting. The event promises to uplift physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually at Solar Culture Gallery at 4 p.m. Details here.



“Aim For The Head" with The Gunrunners as they fire a six-string salvo at Saint Charles Tavern with special guest Silent Movie Actress.



Be prepared to dance with abandon. Connie Brannock’s Little House of Funk play “Sonoran Soul” music at Monterey Court at 7 p.m. Details here.



Originating in the Mexican state of Veracruz, this regional folk music fuses indigenous, Spanish and African elements dating back to colonial times. Comprised of intergenerational students, Son Jarocho Collective keep the tradition alive at Exo Roast Co starting at 8 p.m. Details here.



The Peter Ronstadt Duo chill poolside at Hotel McCoy at 8 p.m. Details here.



Club Sanctuary proclaims “It’s a Goth summer.” Resident DJs Plastic Disease and Black Flagg spin Industrial/EBM/ Electro at the Surly Wench Pub at 9 p.m. Details here.



Love. Respect. Rastafari. With music by Twelve Tribes, Young Generation, Naajee Fyah, Chosen Few, One Heartbeat and more. It’s Rasta Family Funday at Fort Lowell Park, Ramada No. 2 starting at noon. Details here.

Sunday, July 22

Sophisticated urban hillbillies, The Determined Luddites share the Brandy of the Damned at Public Brewhouse with guest singer-songwriter Dal Hodges, starting at 5 p.m.





Like a tropical storm, Just

makes landfall. Sheets of Southwestern Gothic soul come pouring down on the patio at Che’s Lounge. Dream popper

invokes spirits. The show starts at 7 p.m.