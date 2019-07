click to enlarge Courtesy photo, HSSA

This summer, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) has experienced an increase in the number of pets coming into the shelter. Right now HSSA has over 150 cats that are waiting for their forever families.“We have had to add kennels to our cat adoptions area, place multiple cats in each kennel, turn our spacious catios into additional kennel rooms, move cats into our meet and greet rooms and add additional kennels into our Welcome Center. We are running out of places to put them! If you’re interested in adding a cat to your home now is the time! We have every personality, color, and age. They are just waiting for you,” said Morgan Treiber, HSSA’s Adoption Supervisor.As part of HSSA’s 75th Anniversary Celebration all cat adoptions for cats over 6 months of age are 75% off through Thursday, August 1. If you’re interested in a kitten, don’t worry there are plenty! Kittens will be eligible for the 75% OFF adoption fee discount through Sunday, July 21.For more information on cats that are waiting for their forever families visit HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or PAWSH Park Place at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. You can also give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.