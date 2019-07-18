The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, July 18

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 9:54 AM

click image Tiffany Christopher - COURTESY PHOTO, FOXSTONE MEDIA GROUP
  • Courtesy photo, Foxstone Media Group
  • Tiffany Christopher
In keeping with her song “Salty Sweet,” this Denver singer-songwriter’s vocal style pulls as much from jazz great Ella Fitzgerald as it does from alt-folk rocker Ani DiFranco. Tiffany Christopher puts her “Tremendous Heart “ on display at Tap + Bottle - Downtown at 8:30 p.m. Details here.

A perfect trifecta; the downtrodden, Black Cat Bones strew their “Dead Broke Blues” at Sky Bar starting around 9:30 p.m. They will play along with blues rockers Caleb’s Spirit and—recently furloughed from the “Pima County Jail” while his “suite” is revamped—bluesman Austin Counts. Details here.

From Pennsylvania, straight edge punks One Step Closer join forces with hardcorists Anxious (Boston), Construct (Phoenix), Head to Wall (emo/punk from California) and hardcore punks End on End (Oklahoma City) in a mash-up. The show starts at 6 p.m. at Ward6. Details here.

One of Arizona’s best wedding bands, The Lucky Devils crash the party and ignite the dance floor at Club Congress at 7 p.m. Details here.

Backed by a classic jazz ensemble, Parisian guitarist Gabriel Naim Amor performs a mix of standards, French classics and original compositions at the Lookout Bar & Grille at Westward Look Resort at 5 p.m. Details here.

Lastly, Seanloui presents his latest single “Bad Things,” and other Europop/R&B ear candy at Owls Club accompanied by the ever piquant, brujeria- powered garage rock of Taco Sauce. The 21 and up show starts at 8 p.m. Details here.

